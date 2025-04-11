Speaking Your Language: Expanded language support in Amazon Q Developer

As the world of software development becomes increasingly global, the need for tools that support multiple languages has become paramount. Today, I am excited to announce expanded language support in Amazon Q Developer. In this post, I explore the recent expansion of language support in Amazon Q Developer, a powerful platform used by developers worldwide to discuss architecture, create documentation, design interfaces, and build applications.

While English remains the lingua franca of programming, the reality of modern software development extends far beyond code. Developers worldwide use Amazon Q Developer to discuss architecture decisions, create documentation, design user interfaces, and build applications that serve global audiences. By expanding language support, Amazon Q Developer now enables developers to have more natural, fluid conversations about complex technical concepts in their preferred language, whether they’re designing system architecture, generating documentation, or planning application localisation strategies.

The power of this expanded language support is demonstrated in the following image, where I asked the same container hosting question in English, Chinese, Hindi, and Spanish. Not only does Amazon Q Developer now provide complete responses in these languages, but it also maintains technical accuracy while adapting to linguistic nuances. Furthermore, Q Developer now suggests follow-up questions and responses in the user’s chosen language, creating a more intuitive and seamless experience for developers worldwide. This natural flow of conversation in any language helps maintain the developer’s focus and flow, eliminating the mental overhead of constant translation.

Expanded language is available in the integrated development environment (IDE) and command line interface (CLI), with support coming to the AWS Management Console soon. In my IDE, chat, inline chat, inline suggestions, agents, etc., now support additional spoken languages. In the following example, I used inline chat to ask, in French, that Q Developer add TSDocs comments to my code. As you can see, Q Developer added comments, in French, documenting the method.

Whether you’re a developer in Seoul writing documentation in Korean, a startup in Madrid brainstorming architecture in Spanish, or a team in Brazil collaborating in Portuguese, Amazon Q Developer is now ready to support your journey and your preferred language. Expanded language support is available to users of both the Free and Pro Tier starting today. Get started with Amazon Q Developer and share your feedback. Together, we’re building a more inclusive and accessible future for software development.