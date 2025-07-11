Express Computer

Home  »  Exclusives  »  With tools like Alpha and Coherence, we’re turning risk management from reactive to real-time: Rohit Gore, Anaptyss

With tools like Alpha and Coherence, we’re turning risk management from reactive to real-time: Rohit Gore, Anaptyss

ExclusivesInterviewsNews
By Sayantan Mondal
Rohit Gore
0 25

As the global banking and financial sector undergoes rapid digital disruption, Anaptyss is leaning heavily on its India centre to lead the charge in building intelligent, AI-driven risk management systems. In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer, Rohit Gore, Chief Digital Officer, Anaptyss, shares how the company is leveraging its Digital Knowledge Operations framework to drive proactive compliance and real-time risk detection across BFSI. From building tools like Alpha and Coherence to scaling talent in Tier-2/3 cities, Gore outlines how India is no longer just a back office, but the strategic brain of global innovation.

You recently expanded your Centre of Excellence to deliver AI-powered real-time risk  systems like Alpha, which offers 75%-80% accuracy in fraud detection. How are you leveraging  your India centre to transform traditional risk management frameworks into real-time  intelligent systems? 

Yes, it is. So see, the way I look at it is that in the banking and financial sector, everybody is  essentially working in managing risk. While enterprise risk management as a function is primarily  responsible for carrying out the entire structured approach towards it, we are all really working on  managing the risk. 

Those days when it was more of a very reactive and process-heavy system, where you had to follow  a set of dilutive processes all the time and react to risks being observed in the system, and then you  had a standard operating procedure to deal with it step by step. Those days are behind us. That  scenario was there for a number of decades. 

But with AI and intelligent-led solution capabilities transforming the landscape, it has become  proactive and extremely real-time. So what we propose, we always have lived by our Digital  Knowledge Operations framework. The three words in it: digital, knowledge, and operations. Digital  makes you proactive because you’re building solutions not for today but for the future. You rely on  knowledge, and you transform your operations. That’s our philosophy that unlocks this proactive  ability of capturing the possibilities of risk in real time. 

That drove us to build something like Alpha. It’s essentially a very strong and effective transaction  monitoring framework and tool that can detect a whole lot of false alerts with over 75% to 80%  accuracy. 

Now, in risk management, what happens is that a lot of operational bandwidth, effort, and talent  capability is lost in assessing all of these false positives that are generated because of risk  management procedures. Most of them can be taken care of by a combination of machine learning,  artificial intelligence, and some sort of robotics. 

So we created this, and what we have seen is that it has reduced the turnaround times by around  40%. In certain cases, far more than that. It has unlocked the ability of the people who are proactively  doing the enterprise risk management within the bank function to be more insight-driven, to learn  from the output of Alpha, put that learning back into Alpha, and become far more insight-driven and  proactive. And that’s how they’re staying ahead of all the risks that we believe the bank is facing all the time. 

India was once the BPO capital of the world, but now it’s seen as a global innovation hub.  What is driving this shift, and why are so many foreign companies setting up innovation hubs  in India? 

I think there are three or four very prominent factors to it. First is the sheer scale of the digital-first talent available in India. We have talent that is unsurpassed  anywhere in the world. That is a very attractive reason for many organisations and enterprises to  consider India as their GCC destination. 

Second, over the last several years or decades, we have gained a whole lot of domain knowledge. This  is both an outcome and a conscious effort. If you go to a destination where you are trying to offload  very low-end, human-centric activities, there’s very little differentiation. But as a result of the domain  experience, I have seen that journey myself. Back in 1998, my first program was with a bank, a credit  risk workflow tool. We had no domain knowledge then. But by the mid-2000s, domain knowledge  had exploded in the organisations I worked with. 

Successively, many of our organisations inculcated that culture. The government also helped in  ensuring domain knowledge transfer. Since the mid-2000s, it’s been a nonstop, accelerated journey  of domain knowledge growth. 

Third is the ability to culturally align with modern approaches our clients follow. Within Anaptyss,  we have culturally driven programs like Spark and Thrive. Thrive might sound simple how much  tenure you have and what incentives you get but to thrive, you must add real value to your client  journey. Unless that value is articulated, communicated, and lived by, the program won’t succeed.  You cannot just exist; you have to deliver value. 

There’s a certain DNA to American, European, and Canadian banking, and programs like Thrive help  us align with it. Spark is about mentoring and collaboration to drive transformation at scale. These  programs are consciously driven to bring in culture, and I’ve seen them succeed at Anaptyss. Other  successful GCCs have also done this repeatedly. 

Finally, there is a strategic mindset change within global CXO organisations. They have seen the  consistent value delivered by India and Indian organisations – the work ethic, innovation, cultural  affinity, and drive to achieve. It’s no longer about replicating old tasks but innovating and resonating  with their journey. Decision-making entities globally have matured. They’ve seen it, experienced it,  consumed it, and that’s how GCCs like ours have succeeded brilliantly. And it’s only going to continue. 

Are GCCs bringing culture shifts to Indian workplaces? 

Yes, I think it’s about embracing the positive aspects of different cultures and enhancing them.  When we interact socially and professionally with counterparts abroad, we experience different  cultures within a formal relationship framework. 

Over decades of working with American and European counterparts, positive aspects of their  cultures have seeped into our way of delivering. Similarly, aspects of our culture have seeped into  theirs. I remember a customer from Texas in 2004 who said “Get out of here!” in excitement, which  was shocking to our Indian team member. That same person, over the years, embraced Indian  cultural nuances, and our team learned from him too. It’s mutual cultural osmosis. 

How is Anaptyss’ India centre addressing the growing need for AI-driven compliance and  digital risk tools in BFSI? Any successful deployments in AML, KYC, or model risk  management?

Anaptyss has been at the forefront of driving innovation for our clients. It’s not just us saying it, our  clients repeatedly tell us this. 

We have a multi-pronged approach. Our Digital Knowledge Operations framework is at the core. As  our CEO Anuj Khurana often says, it’s about helping clients evolve from managing tasks to owning  and leading functions. 

In enterprise risk management, we begin by managing strategic tasks. As we gain insight, we combine  domain knowledge with transformative capabilities like machine learning, data analytics, data  engineering, and AI. 

We don’t rely only on generative AI. We also have scientists with PhDs in neural research helping  clients unlock advanced AI capabilities. It’s a framework-driven journey from task execution to  function ownership, empowering our customers to focus on innovation. 

Tools like Alpha, our ERM solutions, and Coherence, our AI-driven covenant management solution  (developed in India), showcase this approach. Coherence is not just prompt-engineering; it uses  adaptive, generative AI. 

Our customers often realise the value we bring after we solve problems they didn’t even know  existed. That’s real innovation. 

What is the current headcount of Anaptyss in India? 

Anaptyss currently has over 600 employees in India. Over the past year, we have witnessed over 150% increase in our workforce.  

Anaptyss also plans to nearly double the India workforce by 2027, aiming to hire over 600 additional  professionals, bringing the total headcount to more than 1,200 employees in the country 

With the intense competition for talent in India, what are your best practices to attract and  retain talent?

Five reasons, which I personally resonate with: 

  1. People-first philosophy: As part of the C-suite, I can attest we live this daily. It’s not lip  service. 
  2. Empathetic leadership: Our CEO Anuj Khurana ensures personal engagement with new  hires, which inspires the entire leadership. 
  3. Cross-functional opportunities: Employees can move freely between consulting,  operations, and digital. 
  4. Inclusive growth programs: Spark, Thrive, and other initiatives aren’t checklist-driven.  They blend empathy, value-driven leadership, and a true people-first approach.
  5. Purpose-driven careers: Our associates stay not for perks, but for the purpose their careers  serve. I’ve personally experienced this after joining a year and a half ago from another human centric organisation.

Where does the India centre stand in Anaptyss’ global operations? 

India is a very significant part of our global operations. It is the engine that drives global growth. It  provides scale, capability, capacity, innovation and foundational culture 

It is our showpiece when clients visit. GCCs are no longer optional; they are strategic. Our India GCC  is a powerful, central capability. 

In how many geographies is Anaptyss currently operating? 

Anaptyss has presence in the United States (global headquarters) and Canada in North America and  Mexico in South America. The organisation has plans to penetrate into Europe, with planned  growth in the UK, Romania, Ireland, Poland, Hungary, and Germany.  

In India, Anaptyss has GCCs and significant operating infrastructure in the cities of Gurugram,  Noida, Pune, and Kolkata. Additional operating capacity and capabilities are delivered through  satellite teams based in Bengaluru. Anaptyss plans to establish presence in cities such as Jaipur,  Hyderabad, and other locations that are emerging hotspots of the GCC ecosystem with ready  availability of high-quality talent.

There is a narrative that GCC growth in India is saturating. Do you agree? 

Certain areas may slow down if they lose global relevance. But the AI and data science revolution is creating new opportunities. 

While some fear AI will replace jobs, I believe it will create new roles and capabilities. These will need  to be learned and scaled globally. India’s GCCs know how to scale. That is an art we have  mastered. 

Yes, some areas are flattening, but others are growing. We’ve created roles like Chief Digital Officer  and Chief AI Officer, which didn’t exist earlier. These roles need large organisations around them to  succeed, and GCCs enable that. 

Are you planning to expand into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities? 

Absolutely. Talent is pervasive in India. With internet and e-learning platforms, talent in Tier-2/3  cities now has similar access as metros.

While there are infrastructure challenges, we believe these cities hold strategic relevance. I’m from  Nagpur, which went from Tier-3 to Tier-1 in 20 years. GCCs contributed to that. We want to be part  of that journey elsewhere too.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Sayantan Mondal

Sayantan is a Correspondent at Express Computer and CRN India, The Indian Express Group. His interest lies in technology and innovation across all industries. Sayantan holds a Masters degree in Media and International Conflicts from University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland and a Bachelors degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University Kolkata, Kolkata, India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image