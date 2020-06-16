Read Article

Let us rewind back to 2016 when Pokemon Go was launched and saw a billion downloads in just a few days! The game was built with Augmented Reality elements which successfully captured the player’s attention and interest. After a booming profit, the concept of augmented reality showed great promise for the future.

As per statistics, by 2023 the augmented reality market is set to hit $70-75 billion in revenue! We are already 2020 which is just 3 years away from this target and we can safely assume that AR has already made its way into our lives. In fact, there have been so many apps that are now providing AR tools for commercial or personal use.

5 AR apps on android and iOS that will better your reality:

Google Lens

Move over voice assistants and typing, Google Lens will look at the object you are interested in it and give you all the information you need. It uses image recognition technology to identify objects. Labels, texts, QR codes, etc help it in giving search results, the user just needs to point the phone camera at the object.

Civilizations AR

As the name suggests, this app is developed by the BBC which gives people a chance to explore historical artefacts in virtual exhibitions. This means that users will be able to view and examine these artefacts in a virtual museum from anywhere. BBC has selected 30 museums that 3D scanned its artefacts in very high resolution. Due to superior quality, it will seem almost real like for viewers.

IKEA Place

IKEA needs no introduction due to its popularity for providing home decor materials. Their products have to self-assembled by people. To help them better understand this, the IKEA Place app allows user to drag and drop furniture, fully assembled in their house to determine where it will look best. The app also takes into consideration the house floor measurements.

Sketch AR

For digital design lovers, this app is your best friend. With this app, you will find an AR drawing pad on your smartphone that lets you draw on images or create something entirely new. App users can either use their own images or find images in a vast library that exists in the app. While it does qualify as a real drawing experience, its AR capabilities are definitely fun to indulge in!

GIPHY World

We aren’t strangers to the word GIFs as most of us have been exchanging them on messaging platforms. At GIPHY World, it brings GIFs and Augmented Reality together to create an entirely new world. Photos and videos can be turned into graphics through canvasses. This platform also allows you to share content with people via links.

Concluding…

Augmented Reality gives users the power to analyse and research on elements that exist in reality. By having access to these tools, not just artistic expression but even professional use cases are at a big advantage.

