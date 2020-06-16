Shantanu Preetam Appointed By PayU India As Chief Technology Officer

Read Article

PayU, India’s leading online payment solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Shantanu Preetam to the India leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Shantanu will be leading technological innovations and engineering at PayU. He will be based out of Bangalore.

A seasoned technologist and engineering leader, Shantanu has an experience of 23+ years in building software products and driving digital transformation strategy. An expert in creating “customer-first” technology solutions, Shantanu has led and mentored global teams to build highly scalable cloud platforms like omni-channel and e-commerce platforms, transportation systems enabling fulfilment & last mile, and CRM systems for Fortune 100 companies & start-ups. His last stint was at Walmart where he played an integral role in building core e-commerce systems, driving end-to-end cloud transformation and facilitating growth.

Speaking on the new addition to the leadership team within the company, Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU India said, “The country is moving towards a cashless economy and the fintech industry is rapidly evolving with digital payments playing a crucial role as an engine of economic growth. One of our key focus areas going forward for PayU is omni-channel solutions, to enable merchants to offer flexible offline-to-online solutions. PayU’s market leadership position is powered by cutting edge technology. PayU India welcomes Shantanu to the company and we are confident he will play an integral part in achieving our vision to build a full-fintech ecosystem – offering a set of inter-related services to meet all the financial needs of consumers and merchants on a single platform. Shantanu joining PayU will pave the way for our next phase of growth in the region through innovations focussed on payments, credit, and fintech investments.”

Commenting on his appointment, Shantanu Preetam, Chief Technology Officer, PayU India said, “Digital payments, once a convenience, have become a necessity in these times. Today, the fintech ecosystem is at an inflection point and it is more of a disruptor than just a growth driver. I am excited to be part of PayU, one the foremost pioneers of innovation in financial technology landscape.”

With a merchant base of 3.5 lakh, PayU has best in class products and platforms with highest transaction success rates in the industry. Its industry leading stable and scalable platform has enabled PayU to cater to the top 200 e-commerce merchants in the country.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]