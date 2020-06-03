Can Technology Save People From Natural Calamities, Like That Of Cyclones?

Read Article

This is bad and scary indeed. However, can technology come to aid to save the civilization of a huge massacre? Leading meteorologists have said that powerful supercomputers are capable of creating sophisticated virtual models of hurricane seasons. Government forecasters are quite convinced that supercomputers are capable of playing an important role in tackling natural calamities.

Here are some safety measures backed by technology:

Cyclone-proof Roofs

While there is a powerful cyclone, one of the biggest risks is having the roof ripped off above the house. While strong gusty winds blowing all over the house would be striving to exert an inward pressure against the opposite and sidewalls, this might lead to an extremely uncomfortable situation. Thus, having cyclone-prone roofs are a saviour.

Unbreakable Walls

Wegner Gregori, a tech enthusiast back in the 1960s developed a new technology that involved insulating concrete forms, or ICF, using polystyrene forms that clamp together in tongue and groove fashion, with plastic or steel connectors. The ICF technology isn’t an expensive one, that results in an airtight, insulated, fire-resistant 2-foot thick wall, a strong one that can withstand winds.

A Smart Electrical Grid

Cyclone related power outages are a common affair, however it could be lessened if utility companies replace the antiquated electrical transmissions systems with ‘smart’ grids, that are equipped with a vast array of computerised sensing and control devices, that monitors the two way digital technology.

AI To The Aid

Researchers developers have been using Ai and developing an algorithm that could help detect cloud formations that lead to storms, hurricanes, and cyclones. A researched framework was created based on Machine Learning (ML) that has the capability to detect rotational movements in clouds from satellite images, with an accurate reading.

Edge Computing: A Blessing In Disguise

Researchers believe that edge computing and fog networks must be programmed to pop up when there is a failure with the internet during disasters. This would even help emergy managers to be progressive in impacting civilians’ location data, social networking images, and tweets, and use them again for gaining situational awareness of scenes.

Any kind of calamity is dangerous to deal with. Yet, with the advancement of technology, things are controllable still. The need of the hour is to be informed and be able to save oneself, and the near and dear ones.

