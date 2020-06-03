Karnataka to soon roll out Maralu Mithra app for sand purchase

Read Article

Karnataka Department of Mines and Geology is building an app for people to buy sand at prices fixed by the government, an official said.

“The department is building an app for people to buy sand from anywhere in Karnataka. Government will fix the price of sand and the transportation cost,” told a department official to IANS.

Maralu Mithra, the sand app, is expected to be available in three months’ time, said the official.

“The app enables a buyer to understand from which block he is buying the sand, how much quantity is available and the variety of sand,” the official added.

Unlike earlier ILMS system, Maralu Mithra enables both the transporter and the buyer to register on the app.

Currently, the department is sampling the new system on a pilot study to take a final call based on its success.

The state government is yet to fix the price of sand bought through the app, while the official said it could be in the range of Rs 700 – Rs 750 per tonne.

According to the official, Maralu Mithra would be something like Ola, convenient and easy for buyers.

“Knowledge on available quantity of sand, origin, quality, fixed price of both the sand and transportation and others are some of the advantages for buyers,” said the official.

Earlier, the sand was sold on the basis of first-come-first-serve.

Department of Mines and Geology regulates and controls mining and quarrying activities in Karnataka, considering mineral conservation through a scientific framework among others.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]