Experts Say That The Indian IT Space Needs To Focus More On Skills

At a time when the Infosys operating margin for FY21 would be in the range of 21-23%, experts say that these numbers for Q1 are quite good and also that this is a positive sign. Most of them opined that times are unprecedented, Infosys has done pretty well. These situations give an opportunity to improve the operating margin. The IT sector in India bears the legacy of overcoming all challenges relating to tech and business. Now amid COVID-19, it’s hard to say what is the world going to throw at, and what can the probable solutions be.

Leading industry experts hold the view that one of the biggest problems in terms of Indian IT services is that they need to pivot really fast. They even believe that the IT services in India should change the narrative, and that when changed should have the capabilities of understanding software engineering from a procedural perspective. However, many believe that communication is lost now. They even believe that it’s not about cost arbitrage, or taking up jobs, but it’s about providing exceptional service with exceptional technical skills that Indian companies are anyway very well equipped with.

In this regard, it’s worth mentioning that over the last few days digital skill development has emerged out as a key priority for the IT sector, including the It enabled services. This is specifically due to the fact that it’s highly likely that the sector would be seeing a huge demand-supply gap also in the upcoming days and months to come. A report by NASSCOM’s – Future Skilling for the Digital Economy said that “incorporating digital skill development has become a key business priority, with around 94 percent of organisations integrating digital skill-building, as a part of their overall organisational strategy. Further, the adoption of online and technology-powered learning has grown, with 63 percent of organisations leveraging online platforms for learning.”

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh once said that those employees working from home must “strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals and create new market opportunities. They must grasp every chance to upgrade their skills to remain industry-relevant and future-ready. With this aim, we have also initiated reskilling programs courseware on Artificial Intelligence, which would be under the NASSCOM FutureSkills initiative and will allow individuals to upskill themselves over the next few weeks. we would encourage all to use this opportunity of working from home to upskill themselves in the skills of the future. We are confident that together we will be able to overcome this phase and emerge stronger post the crisis”.

In a nutshell, there might be immense opportunities in the space, however, the need to reskill and upskill is pivotal and that this is what the It sector needs the most at the moment. Several organisations in the space have been following this pretty well, by training their employees, or also asking them to register for online courses that are relevant to their field. At a time when it has been said that prevention is better than cure, this holds true for the IT space too.

