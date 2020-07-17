PayU partners with Shiprocket Social and Quick eSelling

Read Article

PayU, India’s leading online payment solutions provider, has partnered with leading e-commerce platforms, Shiprocket Social and Quick eSelling to enable their 15000+ merchants to digitize transactions. The strategic partnerships re-affirm PayU’s vision to work with SMBs to digitize every step of their business processes. In turn, the partnership with Shiprocket Social will enable PayU merchants to transform their businesses into high-end brands with free online store development; partnership with Quick eSelling will allow PayU merchants to launch, manage and optimize online stores.

In addition to payment solutions, merchant partners of Shiprocket Social and Quick eSelling will also be able to avail other infrastructural support offered by PayU. This includes features such as same-day settlements to manage cash flows, accept international payments, initiate bulk payments, and offer EMIs to customers. Merchants will also be able to improve convenience for customers by offering payments through links, shared via SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, email.

Commenting on the partnership, Noopur Chaturvedi, Country Head – Small and Medium Business, PayU India said, “Our aim is to support all SMBs by providing an eco-system of services that help them digitize their businesses. Towards this end, we have existing partnerships with leading ecosystem players such as Shopify, Shopmatic, Wix and others. We are proud to now collaborate with Shiprocket Social and Quick eSelling, thus making our solutions available to a larger set of merchants going online. We look forward to a fruitful partnership towards digitizing India!”

Akshay Ghulati, CBO & Co-Founder said, “Shiprocket Social enables SMBs and social sellers to transform their businesses into brands. The integration with PayU will help merchants build a hassle-free online presence, along with innovative and multi-faceted digital payment solutions.”

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder, Quick eSelling, said, “We are thrilled to partner with PayU. We have an exceptional tech platform to help retailers and brands set up their online stores and leverage the power of eCommerce. This partnership and PayU’s hassle-free onboarding, high transaction success rates and data analytics support to improve business will give a fresh boost for our digital-savvy merchants.”

Digital payments are expected to reach $135.2 billion in 2023, however, 70 percent of Indian SMBs are still offline indicating a huge opportunity. Through this partnership, Shiprocket Social and Quick eSelling merchants will be able to accept payments via multiple payments options such as UPI, Cards, Net Banking, digital wallets and payment links, increasing ease and convenience for customers. PayU offers 100% online and hassle-free onboarding, zero set up fee, zero annual maintenance charges, seamless checkout, real-time tracking and reconciliation of transactions and monitoring business on-the-go, enabling SMB merchants and social sellers to optimize their productivity. PayU also offers plugins on multiple platforms including WordPress, Magento, OpenCart, WooCommerce and others to facilitate quick and easy integration and development.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]