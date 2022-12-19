Express Computer

4 Skills to Future-proof Your Career in 2023

By Lakshmi Mittra, SVP and Head – Clover Academy

The world and technology are moving at breakneck speed. Skills that were trending a decade ago are deemed almost obsolete now. Businesses and people are changing with time too. Organizations across the world are adopting new technologies to gain a competitive advantage. This requires them to onboard new resources with future skills.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, for those workers who stay in their roles, the share of core skills that will change by 2025 is 40%, and more than half of all employees will need reskilling. It also states that the vast majority of business leaders (94%) now expect employees to pick up new skills on the job.

So, let us look at 4 skills to master in order to secure your career in 2023:

1. Artificial Intelligence

As per Grand View Research, “the global artificial intelligence market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.2% from 2020 to 2027.” Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been the talk of the town for a few years now, and it still holds the crown for being the most-sought skill by recruiters worldwide. The AI economy has just begun and will soon proliferate to become a billion-dollar industry of its own. For those who are planning to start their career or ones who are planning to switch from their current skillsets, learning and showcasing AI skills on their resume will definitely enhance their chances of getting selected.

2. Low-code/ No-Code Development

A career as a developer doesn’t always mean one has to learn coding or programming. Technology has come a long way in creating platforms that make it simple and convenient for any developer to build solutions. You don’t need coding skills to build applications today. Low-code or no-code platforms enable businesses to build applications faster, with limited or no coding. These platforms have simple drag-and-drop interfaces to build templates and create pages, sites, and applications within minutes.

3. Data Science

Data has been a priority for enterprises all around the world. Organizations are building ways to capture, gather, and analyze more data about their customers to curate their services and products. Technologies such as IoT devices, smart watches, sensors, chips, etc. have helped organizations to extract more data about their customers to understand them better and improve end-user experience.

Data science refers to scientific methods, tools, and algorithms to extract information and insights from structured and unstructured data. Data scientists extract, clean, and analyze data for organizations

According to Markets and Markets, “the data science platform market size is expected to grow from USD 37.9 billion in 2019 to USD 140.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 30.0%. The scope to build a career in data science is vast as data scientists can build careers in technologies such as data analytics, big data, machine learning, data mining, etc.

4. User Experience (UX) design

While UI/UX has been around for a long time now, businesses still find it challenging to build rich and customized experiences for their end customers. Until now, UI/UX jobs have been too technical in terms of their requirement with a need for a talent with knowledge of design tools such as Photoshop, Corel draw, Figma etc. Organizations fail to comprehend the difference between a graphic designer and an experience designer. Graphic design comprises converting ideas into art & design using colors, fonts, typography, brand guidelines, etc, while UX (user experience) is a process wherein one must define customer personas, build customer journeys, and reimagine the entire user experience from a customer’s perspective.

Learning experience design needs a more creative and lateral approach to designing concepts and it will distinctly distinguish you from your peers. Having a basic knowledge of graphic designing tools such as photoshop and Illustrator will help in improving your success rate in landing the perfect job.

Conclusion

Whether you are a fresher who wants to build a career or are already employed and want to enhance your skill set for an added advantage, these aforementioned skills will definitely help your resume to stand out from the rest and future-proof your career in 2023.

