Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer: The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence  

By Vijeth Shivappa

Powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI ) can positively impact the world and profoundly change people’s lives. I have heard from many innovators during my interactions in industry associations around the globe, that the use of AI is already transforming most important industries. I believe that early investments in the field of AI have outsized the potential to reshape healthcare, creativity, legal services, productivity, and education, respectively, at scale. Some of the startups in this field have deeply integrated cutting-edge AI models to create experiences for users that were not previously possible. There is an enormous amount of value yet to be unlocked for the world with AI. With the combination of different AI techniques, you can push the boundaries of innovation and solve any problem.

Embedding AI capabilities in software can provide you with more intelligent, automated solutions. From machine learning to computer vision, to natural language processing (NLP), to forecasting and optimization, AI technologies support diverse environments and scale to meet changing business needs. Artificial Intelligence can make knowledge workers more productive by removing the tedious routine of organizing and accessing information, ultimately allowing people to focus on the parts of their work that matter. AI can have a transformative impact on our legal system, empowering lawyers to provide higher quality legal services more efficiently to more clients. AI can increase access to legal services and improve outcomes. AI tutor that can have open-ended conversations with learners on any number of topics, providing real-time feedback on any subject. This powerful application of generative AI makes learning effective and accessible.

Recently Open AI announced that they have trained a model called ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot that can do, well, pretty much everything. It can code, it can write content, can help you decorate your home, can make up a recipe for you.ChatGPT is a prototype artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI which specializes in dialogue. The chatbot is a large language model fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques. It is a fine-tuned version of a model in OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 family of language models.ChatGPT interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) was fine-tuned on top of GPT-3.5 using supervised learning as well as reinforcement learning. Both approaches used human trainers to improve the model’s performance. Unlike most chatbots, ChatGPT is stateful, remembering previous prompts given to it in the same conversation, which will allow ChatGPT to be used as a personalized therapist or even a fitness coach or dietician.

I could see many use cases for ChatGPT. One use case for ChatGPT is in customer service. With its ability to generate human-like text, Chat GPT could be used for automated responses to customer inquiries, freeing up customer service agents to focus on more complex tasks. This will not only improve the customer experience but also reduce the cost of customer service for businesses. Auto content generation for publishing & media houses is another use case. It can provide personalized recommendations and advice based on your preferences. Creating Art, Computational creativity is drastically changing the nature of art. AI has the potential to make health care much more accessible and more affordable.AI has the power to drastically change public administration Transforming Governance. However, ethicists have raised concerns about the potential misuse of technology.

ChatGPT suffers from multiple limitations. The reward model of ChatGPT, designed around human oversight, can be over-optimized and thus hinder performance, otherwise known as Goodhart’s law. Furthermore, ChatGPT has limited knowledge of events that occurred after 2021 and is unable to provide some latest information. Some have expressed concerns regarding its effects on democracy, citing the ability of one to write automated comments in an effort to affect the decision process of new regulations.ChatGPT’s factual accuracy has also been questioned, among other concerns. In comparison to its predecessor, InstructGPT, ChatGPT attempts to reduce harmful and deceitful responses. But the viral success of ChatGPT is a piece of evidence that artificial intelligence has now become mainstream.

Overall, ChatGPT is a powerful technology that has the potential to transform many industries. However, its use also raises significant ethical concerns that need to be carefully considered before it is widely adopted. Looking ahead, I’m optimistic that increasingly powerful AI systems will continue to fundamentally change how technology products work, create entirely new categories of products and services, and restructure entire industries like healthcare and education. I find it pretty amazing and am so excited to see how this technology is going to evolve. This tech comes with both risks and opportunities that need to be understood and evaluated.