Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Toshiba to expand power semiconductor production capacity with new production facility

Toshiba to expand power semiconductor production capacity with new production facility

News
By Express Computer
0 3

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation announced that it will construct a new back-end production facility for power semiconductors at its Himeji Operations – Semiconductor, in Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan. Construction will start in June 2024, with production scheduled to start in spring 2025. The project will more than double Toshiba’s automotive power semiconductor production capacity at Himeji, against fiscal 2022.

Power devices are essential components for managing and reducing power consumption in all kinds of electronic equipment, and for saving energy. Above all other products, demand for low-voltage MOSFETs (metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors), a Toshiba focus technology, is expected to see continued growth with the progress of vehicle electrification and the automation of industrial equipment. Toshiba has decided to meet this demand growth with construction of the new back-end facility.

Going forward, Toshiba will expand its power semiconductor business and boost competitiveness by offering high efficiency, high reliability products in response to fast growing demand, and to contribute to carbon neutrality.

Overview of Himeji Operations – Semiconductor

Location:

300, Ikaruga, Taishi-cho, Ibo-gun, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Established:

April, 1982

General Manager:

Noriyasu Kurihara

Employees:

Approx. 1,400 (as of April, 2022)

Main Products:

Discrete semiconductors (power semiconductors and small-signal devices)

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image