7 ways Artificial Intelligence is Changing the Cybersecurity Landscape

By Truecaller

The pandemic-induced acceleration of digitalisation has brought about significant benefits such as improved business agility and enhanced customer experiences. However, it has also led to increased vulnerability to cyber threats that put data at risk. Cyber attacks can compromise data security, potentially causing significant damage. Given the rapidly changing landscape of cybercrime and cybersecurity, advancing artificial intelligence for security enhancements will play a critical role in safeguarding netizens. Truecaller highlights several ways in which AI is changing the cybersecurity landscape.

Predicting cyber attacks

Machine learning algorithms have been proven to be very effective in detecting cyber threats in real time. By analysing large volumes of data, these algorithms can identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate a potential security breach. With continuous training and updating, these algorithms can adapt to new threats and stay ahead of attackers who may be using new tactics to exploit vulnerabilities in the system.

Real-Time Breach Response

Through machine learning algorithms, businesses can keep track of large amounts of transactional data and identify real-time breaches in the system. As cyber attackers develop more sophisticated and evasive techniques, it is important for an AI tool to autonomously generate a defensive patch each time an attack is underway. The AI solution can identify such real-time threats, and respond automatically without any human intervention.

Identifying Vulnerabilities

One of the primary advantages of using AI in cybersecurity is its ability to detect possible vulnerabilities in an organisation’s network infrastructure, software systems, and applications. AI algorithms can analyze extensive data sets and identify anomalies that could indicate the presence of a vulnerability, and offer insights into how they can be mitigated. For instance, AI can scan an organisation’s network to identify weak passwords or misconfigurations that could potentially expose it to a cyber-attack. Furthermore, AI can provide real-time, actionable threat intelligence to help cybersecurity professionals stay abreast of the latest security threats and vulnerabilities.

Automation of Routine Security tasks

Advanced AI solutions can now handle repetitive tasks such as managing and responding to security incidents. An AI-based cybersecurity solution can automate the root cause analysis of security incidents, resulting in improved incident response time. By automating routine tasks, cybersecurity professionals can focus their expertise and time on more complex and strategic tasks that require human intervention- such as building strategic defenses for the network.

Enhanced User Authentication

AI in cybersecurity can help user authorisation and identification by implementing various techniques such as biometric authentication, and behavioral analysis. AI algorithms will provide security features based on facial recognition, voice recognition, and fingerprint scanning, which can help in more accurate user identification. By analysing user behavior patterns based on normal usage, AI can detect abnormal user behavior such as login attempts from remote locations or random timezones, thereby detecting potential cyber-attacks.

Defense against Bots

AI is increasingly being utilised to counter digital threats, particularly in the area of bot defense. In today’s virtual landscape, a significant portion of web traffic originates from bots, which can pose serious security risks. By analysing patterns and behaviors in incoming traffic, AI-based solutions can detect and block bot traffic. Arming cybersecurity platforms with bot-identifying machine learning algorithms can also detect and mark potentially suspicious behavior such as unusual requests or a large amount of fake traffic generated by bot networks.

Blockchain Security

Blockchain is the new buzzword with many companies adopting it wholeheartedly due to its speed and scalability. AI can play an imminent role in analysing data within the blockchain and can detect and respond to emerging threats quickly, preventing them from spreading throughout the blockchain network. AI will also be able to comprehend data more comprehensively and bring better intelligence and protection to blockchains.

With companies such as Truecaller using AI-powered SMS solutions to recognise fraudulent messages, AI for enhanced security is going to be a mainstream concept soon. As AI gains more ground in cybersecurity, it will more efficiently detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time, minimising the risk of security breaches. With the continued development and integration of AI technology, cybersecurity systems are becoming more efficient, reliable, and effective in protecting sensitive data and assets.