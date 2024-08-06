Achieving net zero: Why a clear sustainability roadmap is crucial

By Dillip Guru, Senior VP, Renewable Energy, CtrlS Datacenters

In the face of escalating climate concerns, achieving Net Zero goals has become imperative for governments, businesses, and individuals worldwide. As the digital age creates a massive demand for data storage and management, the growth of datacenters in response to this demand is affecting the environment. The staggering reality is that global data creation is projected to reach an astounding 175 zettabytes by 2025, making the datacenter industry one of the largest consumers of electricity by 2030. The urgency to combat climate change has prompted organisations to rethink their strategies, with sustainability taking center stage. But simply setting a Net Zero goal is just the first step – the real challenge lies in charting an achievable roadmap to actually get there.

Path to net zero

Achieving net-zero emissions is the ultimate goal for datacenters, a mission that requires a clear and comprehensive sustainability roadmap. This roadmap is a strategic framework that sets the course for datacenters to reduce their environmental footprint while fostering economic growth. It encompasses a comprehensive plan that aligns sustainability objectives with core business strategies. While building a green datacenter, it is essential to consider the facility’s design, energy source and usage, site selection, energy efficiency to renewable energy integration and responsible waste management.

Choosing the right location is the first step on the sustainability journey. Areas with mild climates, natural cooling options, or proximity to renewable energy sources should be prioritised. This strategic approach not only reduces the environmental impact but also offers long-term cost savings and operational efficiency.

The next step on the sustainability journey should be optimization. Two key areas to focus on are cooling systems and datacenter infrastructure management (DCIM) and consolidation. Over 40% of a datacenter’s energy usage comes from cooling the servers and equipment. Improving existing cooling methods through more energy-efficient technologies or liquid cooling can significantly reduce this massive energy drain while also lowering costs. DCIM optimization focuses on enhancing processes and investing in efficient technologies to maximize energy efficiency. As datacenters evolve with new hardware and changing workloads, systems must be continuously assessed and fine-tuned to optimize server utilization.

While enhancing cooling and DCIM processes takes time and investment, the environmental and cost benefits make it worthwhile. However, datacenters also need to consider other factors like budget constraints, technology lifecycles, security implications, and more.

There are opportunities in conventional perimeter cooling, high density perimeter cooling arrays, direct liquid cooling-liquid on chip, liquid immersion cooling and low flow high delta T-perimeter cooling.

Harnessing technology for sustainable transformation

Technology also plays a pivotal role in driving sustainability initiatives forward. From renewable energy solutions to data analytics for resource optimization, technological innovations are instrumental in achieving Net Zero goals. Adopting technologies like LED lighting, intelligent HVAC systems, and advanced power distribution can significantly reduce carbon footprints. Furthermore, practices like server virtualization and consolidation optimize resource usage, leading to substantial energy savings. Data analytics and monitoring systems also play a pivotal role in optimizing datacenter operations. Real-time data-driven decisions can lead to substantial energy savings and overall efficiency improvements, further advancing sustainability goals.

Renewable energy: Powering a greener future

Harnessing the power of renewable energy sources like solar and wind is a pivotal aspect in laying down a sustainability roadmap for datacenters. On-site renewable energy generation, complemented by investing in large scale solar projects not only ensures a consistent supply of clean energy but also diminishes reliance on fossil fuels. This strategic shift towards renewable energy represents a paradigm shift in the datacenter industry, demonstrating a commitment to reducing carbon footprints and embracing environmentally responsible practices. By integrating renewable energy solutions into their operations, datacenters not only contribute to the global transition towards sustainability but also set a precedent for other industries to follow suit.

The Metrics that Matter

Sustainability is an ongoing journey, and datacenters rely on specific metrics to establish benchmarks for their performance across areas like efficiency, sustainability, and density. The Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE), and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) metrics provide valuable insights into operational enhancements, enabling datacenters to reduce operating costs while contributing to sustainable practices.

As the demand for data continues to surge and environmental consciousness heightens, the adoption of eco-friendly policies is no longer an option but a necessity. The sustainability measurement triangle, comprising PUE, CUE, and WUE, offers companies a comprehensive evaluation of overall performance, underscoring the importance of adopting innovative IT cooling solutions over conventional alternatives.

Embracing scalability and future-proofing

Building an eco-friendly and sustainable datacenter involves more than just implementing energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources. The journey is ongoing, and each step taken in the right direction brings us closer to a world where datacenters are not just powerful but also environmentally conscious, ensuring a harmonious coexistence between technology and nature. With a clear sustainability roadmap and a commitment to environmental responsibility, datacenters can lead the way in achieving net-zero emissions, setting an example for other industries to follow. CtrlS is committed to procure its 100% energy from renewable energy resources by 2030 and further aim for net zero.