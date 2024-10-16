Adapting to industry 5.0: How healthcare GCCs can stay ahead of the curve

By Sumit Kumar, Executive VP & Chief Delivery Officer, Thryve Digital Health LLP

The hallmark of Industry 5.0 is the shift from mass production to mass personalisation, empowering individuals to create and innovate like never before. — Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum

Imagine a world where your doctor knows you are about to fall sick before you even feel a sniffle, where personalised medicine is as common as a custom playlist, and robots are not only helping with surgery but are also increasing precision to previously unheard-of levels.

Welcome to Industry 5.0 – a disruptive movement that unites technology and people to reinvent healthcare. Given their distinct combination of expertise, technological know-how, and ecosystem connections, the healthcare GCCs are positioned to be the game-changers the industry needs in this scenario.

Evolving role of healthcare professionals

The dawn of Industry 5.0 is redefining the roles of healthcare professionals. Automation of routine tasks is freeing up doctors and healthcare workers to focus on more complex case management, cutting-edge research, and pioneering treatments. Collaborative robots, or cobots, are enhancing surgical precision to unprecedented levels, enabling procedures that were once deemed impossible.

For healthcare GCCs, investing in these advanced technologies means not only improving care quality but also amplifying workforce capabilities. This paradigm shift encourages an environment of continuous learning where healthcare professionals engage in intellectually stimulating tasks, ultimately driving the sector forward.

Personalisation in healthcare

Industry 5.0’s core principle of personalisation finds a powerful ally in healthcare. Picture wearable devices could do more than just count your steps—like provide preventive health nudges, monitor vital statistics, and send real-time alerts to healthcare providers. This real-time data integration into medical records facilitates comprehensive analysis, benefiting both individual patients and larger populations.

Personalised medicine exemplifies this shift. By analysing an individual’s genetic makeup, treatments can be tailored to target specific conditions more effectively, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach. Healthcare GCCs have the potential to develop and deploy solutions that cater to the unique needs of each patient, significantly improving patient outcomes and elevating the standard of care.

Artificial intelligence and automation

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are the cornerstones of Industry 5.0, offering insights previously unattainable. AI-powered sensors and devices can swiftly analyse health data, automating processes from routine monitoring to complex diagnostics. Healthcare professionals are less overwhelmed by this automation, freeing them up to concentrate on important duties.

For healthcare GCCs, the adoption of AI-driven technologies translates to making high-level decisions with unprecedented speed and accuracy. AI can automate drug discovery processes, streamline research, and expedite the development of new treatments. AI algorithms, for example, can sift through vast datasets to identify potential drug candidates, significantly reducing the time and cost involved in bringing new drugs to market.

Mass personalisation in medical treatments

The potential for mass personalisation in medical treatments is one of Industry 5.0’s most promising aspects. Advanced manufacturing technologies can produce personalised medical implants, artificial organs, and transplants tailored to individual needs. For healthcare GCCs, this means developing capabilities to produce these components efficiently and precisely.

The precision and customisation offered by Industry 5.0 make sure that each patient receives treatments specifically designed for their unique medical conditions and lifestyles. This highlights the effectiveness of healthcare interventions and opens up new possibilities for treatment modalities that were previously unimaginable.

Connectivity and data sharing

Connectivity is a cornerstone of Industry 5.0, with interconnected machines and devices facilitating seamless data sharing and analysis. This connectivity enables real-time health tracking and informed decision-making. Healthcare GCCs must implement robust data-sharing infrastructures to ensure patient data is accessible, secure, and usable across platforms and devices.

GCCs can lower costs and waste while improving procedures, boosting quality control, and optimising patient outcomes through connected healthcare. A unified healthcare system that incorporates point-of-care diagnostic instruments guarantees prompt and precise treatment decisions.

Human-centric approach

Industry 5.0 places a strong emphasis on a human-centric strategy, guaranteeing that technology complements human capabilities rather than replaces them. For healthcare GCCs, this translates to an environment where technology and human expertise work in tandem to deliver patient-centric care. Policies supporting digital literacy, equitable access to advanced technologies, and telemedicine development are essential for a smooth transition.

By keeping the human element front and center, technology could be used to improve patient outcomes and experiences, establishing a medical setting where empathetic, effective, and individualised treatment is the standard.

Healthcare GCCs can benefit greatly from the integration of Industry 5.0, which offers many chances to improve patient care, optimise operations, and provide customised solutions. Personalised medical components, wearable technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) are just a few examples of how healthcare GCCs can dominate the global healthcare scene. Strategic investments in new technologies, ongoing education for medical staff, and laws that promote digital literacy and fair access to technology are all necessary for this transition.

As healthcare GCCs navigate this landscape, they are poised to sculpt a future in which the standard for healthcare is individualised, effective, and compassionate. The five Ps—preventive, predictive, personalised, peace of mind, and point of care—will define healthcare in the future. GCCs, which bring together India’s technological prowess and a thriving environment, would be essential to achieving this objective.