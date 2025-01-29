Express Computer

AI Agents: Why They Matter Now!

By Naushath Raja Mohd, Head of AI & ML, Sutherland

The advancements in Generative AI (GenAI) began with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) applications. These applications used large language models (LLMs) to generate responses from provided documents, revolutionizing how enterprises manage large-scale documentation. A popular example is “Chat with PDF,” which showcased GenAI’s ability to transform business processes by enabling efficiency and scalability.

Now, we’re entering the next wave of GenAI innovation: AI Agents or Agentic AI. These agents take automation and intelligence to the next level, offering the ability to think, decide, act, and continuously improve—all autonomously. This marks a significant leap in AI’s potential to transform industries and even aspects of personal life.

What Are AI Agents

Al Agents also known as Agentic Al Systems or autonomous Al, represents a fundamental shift in artificial intelligence. Designed to autonomously understand and manage complex workflows with minimal human intervention. Functions quite similarly to humans. They can grasp nuanced contexts, set and pursue goals, reason through tasks, and adapt their actions based on changing conditions

AI Agents are essentially the “super brains” of artificial intelligence, designed to automate complex processes using LLMs. They don’t just execute tasks—they learn and optimize over time. Imagine the potential impact of such agents in organizations with diverse processes and workflows currently reliant on human intervention.

They can plan , decide and act independently !

Let’s illustrate this with a real-world example: Job Application Assistance. Typically, a job applicant follows these steps:

  1. Drafting a resume.
  2. Searching for job sites.
  3. Logging in to job portals.
  4. Identifying suitable job opportunities.
  5. Reviewing job descriptions.
  6. Optimizing their resume for better visibility.
  7. Preparing for interviews based on job requirements.
  8. Applying for jobs on different platforms.

Now, imagine an AI Agent automating this entire process in under a minute:

  1. Drafts or optimizes your resume based on your input.
  2. Searches top job sites using search engines.
  3. Logs in with your credentials.
  4. Identifies roles aligned with your expertise.
  5. Applies on your behalf.
  6. Lists actionable preparation steps based on job requirements.

This is the real power of AI Agents—not just efficiency but transformative impact.

Beyond Job Applications

AI Agents extend their influence to countless domains. Consider claims management in insurance or the software development lifecycle:

  • Coding AI Agents: One agent acts as a developer, another as a code reviewer. The developer agent learns from reviewer feedback, improving over time, while the reviewer becomes sharper. This self-improving ecosystem of AI Agents drives unprecedented productivity and accuracy.

The Framework of the Future

Thanks to no-code platforms like Wordware, Agent Builder, and Relevance AI, building AI Agents has become significantly more accessible. These platforms simplify the development of AI-driven automation, enabling businesses to harness the power of AI without needing extensive technical expertise.

In 2025, AI Agents will redefine industries, establishing themselves as the most powerful frameworks for automation and innovation. The journey ahead is challenging, but with the right tools and vision, the possibilities are endless.

Until we “AI” again,
Naushath
A passionate AI Leader

