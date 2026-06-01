AI as the new operating layer of digital risk

In 2026, cybersecurity is no longer about building higher walls or running periodic reviews. Artificial intelligence has become central to how digital risk is created, managed, and exploited. What began as a supporting tool for analytics and automation now shapes both attacks and defenses at an unprecedented pace.

Attackers no longer treat AI as an aid. It has become the foundation of their operations. Autonomous systems now scan networks for weaknesses, identify exploitable paths, and design personalized phishing messages. These systems adapt instantly, compressing exploit cycles that once took weeks into a matter of hours. For today’s security leaders, this shift demands a complete rethink of how defenses are built, monitored, and governed.

The Automation of Attacks

Agentic AI systems, programs able to operate and learn with minimal human involvement, are accelerating cybercrime. Attack campaigns are now automated, continuous, and infinitely scalable.

In India, nearly 72% of enterprises report facing AI-powered cyberattacks. Over 265 million security incidents were logged in the past year alone, averaging more than 500 detections per minute. These figures highlight not isolated breaches, but a structural industrialization of digital crime. Deep fake technology is exacerbating the problem. Voice and video impersonations are being used to deceive employees, mislead stakeholders, and commit financial fraud. Trust itself has become a measurable risk variable.

Ransomware operations have evolved in parallel. AI-driven tools constantly scan for unpatched systems and execute attacks autonomously. Organizations that lack real-time visibility or rely on delayed patch cycles remain especially vulnerable. The nature of the threat is no longer episodic; it runs continuously, adjusting and optimizing itself as it moves.

A Broader and Deeper Attack Surface

Even as threats accelerate, enterprise infrastructure continues to expand. Growth in IoT, operational technology, cloud infrastructure, and 5G networks is increasing connectivity across every sector. Each additional connection adds convenience and capability, but also creates new vectors for intrusion and increases the attack surface. Breaches now emerge across distributed and embedded environments rather than staying confined to data centers. Attackers often hide within legitimate cloud providers, SaaS platforms, or trusted domains, making malicious traffic nearly indistinguishable from normal business operations.

Traditional security architectures made up of siloed tools and reactive monitoring cannot keep pace with this scale and complexity. What organizations now require are integrated security frameworks built on shared intelligence, centralized visibility, and coordinated response across network, cloud, device, and edge layers.

Embedding Resilience into Security Operations

As exploit cycles contract, resilience depends on steady operational discipline. Zero trust must function as a foundational principle rather than an aspiration. Every identity, process, and workload require continual verification. Access policies should remain dynamic, tightly scoped, and audited as environments change.

Patch management must sync with modern software delivery models to minimize exposure windows. Security assessments should shift earlier into development pipelines so vulnerabilities are found and fixed before deployment.

Enterprises also need to look inward. Many are deploying internal AI systems without adequate supervision or documentation. These “shadow” AI deployments can unintentionally expand risk by operating outside approved governance frameworks. Strong oversight, clear accountability, and adaptive policy controls are critical to prevent such gaps.

Defenders, meanwhile, are adopting their own AI systems to strengthen detection, automate containment, and reduce alert fatigue. Machine intelligence filters vast data volumes in real time, allowing security teams to focus on strategic analysis, decision-making, and human judgment, the elements AI cannot yet replace.

Investment and Capability Priorities

Cyber investments are being realigned to match this new landscape. Recent industry surveys show most organizations plan to increase budgets for cybersecurity, with AI-driven operations, cloud protection, and identity management topping the list of priorities. Regulatory developments in data privacy and critical infrastructure protection are reinforcing the need for stronger governance and accountability frameworks. ​At the same time, workforce capability is now as important as technology. Security teams require deeper literacy in AI behavior, data ethics, adversarial learning, and zero-trust design. Continuous upskilling has become indispensable in an environment where automation scales both attack and defense.

Security leaders are also investing in converged platforms that combine analytics, automation, and workflow orchestration into unified dashboards. This integrated approach not only accelerates incident response but also strengthens organizational resilience through real-time visibility.

Aligning for the AI Era

Cybersecurity in 2026 is defined by speed, scale, and autonomy. AI underpins both the most sophisticated attacks and the most advanced defenses. The margin for delay is shrinking, and the cost of fragmentation is rising.

Resilience now depends on three core elements: integrated architectures, unified visibility, and disciplined execution. Organizations that continue to rely on disconnected tools and manual workflows will struggle to keep pace with machine-speed threats.

To align with the AI era, enterprises must treat AI as an operating layer of digital risk, not just another technology trend. This requires security models that merge automation with human oversight, governance frameworks that keep pace with innovation, and teams that understand both AI capabilities and limitations.

Enterprises that unify technology, governance, and human expertise around this reality will not only withstand emerging threats, but also build the digital trust required for sustained growth in an AI-driven economy.