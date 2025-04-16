AI in CX for emerging markets: How low-code AI is enabling scalable customer support

By Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer, Startek

Across emerging markets, customer experience (CX) is being reshaped in powerful new ways. What’s driving this transformation isn’t just cutting-edge AI—it’s the accessibility of AI through low-code platforms. These tools are making it possible for businesses, big and small, to build smarter, faster and more responsive support systems without needing an army of engineers.

In fast-changing environments where every customer counts, low-code AI is helping companies meet high expectations without high costs. And more importantly, it’s allowing them to build experiences that feel personal, local and human.

Bridging the innovation gap

Emerging markets are full of ambition. From bustling cities to remote towns, businesses are working hard to catch up—and even leap ahead—in their digital journeys. But there’s often a gap. Traditional tech builds can be expensive and time-consuming. Legacy systems, language diversity and fragmented data only add to the complexity.

Low-code AI changes the game. It simplifies how intelligent systems are created. Teams can build chatbots, automate repetitive queries, or route requests based on urgency—all without deep technical skills. That’s a big deal. It puts the power of innovation into the hands of those who know their customers best.

Scalability meets agility

Customer support isn’t one-size-fits-all. What works for one market might not work for another. Demand can swing wildly—think festive sales, policy rollouts, or unexpected outages. Businesses in emerging markets need tools that can pivot quickly.

With low-code AI, they get that flexibility. You can launch a support workflow in days, not weeks. If something’s not working, tweak it and relaunch. This agility allows teams to respond to real-world shifts, learn on the go and stay ahead of customer needs.

Empowering the human-agent connection

Despite all the hype about automation, people still want to talk to people—especially when something goes wrong. AI shouldn’t replace human agents; it should support them.

That’s exactly where low-code AI shines. It takes care of the repetitive stuff, suggests the right answers, and gives agents the context they need—so they can focus on what matters: empathy, connection and resolution.

This kind of support is critical in markets where emotional intelligence is a key part of customer service. Customers may prefer voice calls over apps, or switch between channels. Low-code AI helps businesses meet them where they are and offer a consistent, humanised experience.

Personalisation at scale

Customers remember how they’re treated. They want to feel understood—not just as a number, but as an individual. Low-code platforms make it easier to personalise support at scale.

Using behavior patterns, language preferences and past interactions, businesses can tailor recommendations, responses and even tone of voice. What used to require large development teams can now be done with modular tools and real-time data.

And because everything is visible through dashboards, you can keep improving. You don’t have to guess—you can measure what works and build on it.

Real-world use cases: From BFSI to retail

We’re already seeing great examples in action. In financial services, low-code AI is helping streamline KYC checks and detect potential fraud. In retail, it’s powering bots that handle delivery queries and suggest products based on browsing history.

In healthcare, it’s answering appointment queries and guiding patients through insurance coverage in their native languages.

The beauty of these solutions is that they’re not limited to large enterprises. Startups, regional brands, even government departments are using them to better connect with the people they serve.

The ethics and sustainability imperative

Of course, with great power comes responsibility. As AI becomes more involved in how we talk to customers, we need to be thoughtful. Are we using data responsibly? Are we being transparent? Are we building trust?

Low-code platforms need to build in those safeguards—things like consent-based data capture, bias detection and explainability. It’s not just about compliance—it’s about doing the right thing.

There’s a sustainability angle too. Smarter automation reduces resource waste, minimises energy use and helps companies serve more people with less. For markets that are balancing growth with environmental and social priorities, that matters.

The road ahead

Low-code AI isn’t just another trend—it’s a turning point. It’s making AI practical, affordable and adaptable. And most importantly, it’s putting the tools of transformation into the hands of people who understand local challenges best.

The path ahead is exciting. As organisations embrace this technology, they’ll not only create more efficient customer support—they’ll build more inclusive, responsive and human-centred experiences.

That’s the real promise of AI in emerging markets—not just smarter support, but support that truly connects.