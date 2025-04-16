Express Computer

Tredence acquires Further Advisory, expanding its financial services and insurance consulting capabilities

Tredence acquires Further Advisory, expanding its financial services and insurance consulting capabilities

News
By Express Computer
Tredence announced its acquisition of Further Advisory. This strategic combination brings together Tredence’s advanced analytics and AI-driven capabilities with Further Advisory’s deep industry expertise, creating an unparalleled offering for clients in financial services and beyond. Established in 2020, Further Advisory has grown to become a trusted management consultancy providing expertise in technology transformation, product go-to-market strategy, and leadership and execution for the banking, financial services and insurance industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Further Advisory into the Tredence Family,” said Shub Bhowmick, CEO & Co-founder of Tredence. “Their industry knowledge and practical approach to strategic consulting perfectly complement our data-driven solutions. Together, we will empower organisations to make smarter decisions, faster.”

“This is more than an acquisition—it’s a strategic alignment of strengths,” said Jeff Catalina, CEO of Further Advisory. “By combining our expertise in financial services consulting with Tredence’s best-in-class AI and analytics solutions, we are uniquely positioned to help clients drive transformation, efficiency, and competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

The acquisition strengthens Tredence’s collective ability to help banks, financial institutions, insurers and other Fortune 500 companies navigate complex business challenges. Further Advisory’s clients will now have access to expanded AI, machine learning, predictive analytics and data engineering capabilities, while Tredence gains a valuable management consulting practice and a stronger presence in the banking, financial services and insurance sectors.

“I am very excited by the growth opportunities this partnership brings to both Tredence and Further,” said Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Tredence. “We look forward to Further Advisory’s highly experienced team, which brings deep expertise in strategic advisory work, joining forces with Tredence’s cutting-edge data and AI capabilities. Our clients will benefit from this powerful combination as they navigate the fast-evolving data and analytics landscape. ”

Both companies share a strong entrepreneurial DNA and a vision to leverage the power of data and AI to drive business impact for our clients.

