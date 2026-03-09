AI is rewiring home lending, from 40-day approvals to real-time decisions

By Amit Prakash, Co-founder & CBO, Urban Money

For many years, obtaining home loans has been associated with strict qualification criteria, lengthy waiting times, and multiple document submissions. Home loan approvals that previously required up to 40 stressful days are now finalised within hours. This shift is not only due to faster documentation processing or larger teams, but also the intervention of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has altered the processes. The reliance on manual underwriting, extensive paperwork, and uniform loan products commonly resulted in hold-ups and mismatches.

These issues were particularly pronounced for self-employed individuals, freelancers, or first-time homebuyers with weak or no credit records. Even borrowers who were deemed creditworthy often faced rejection merely because they did not conform to conventional lending standards. As the demand for housing in India grows beyond major cities, borrowers’ expectations are changing. In fact, AI is subtly revolutionising the way home loans are assessed, sanctioned, and tailored to individual needs.

AI is transforming this process by substituting, time-consuming manual procedures with automated data-informed decision-making. By utilising machine learning, natural language processing, and sophisticated analytics, AI-driven lending platforms can quickly evaluate borrower profiles, authenticate documents and suggest appropriate loan options nearly in real-time. What once relied just on numerous human interactions is now managed by intelligent systems that operate constantly, precisely, and on a large scale.

Today’s borrowers’ demand- quick responses, clear information and appropriate offerings, influenced by the digital-first approach of e-commerce and payment systems. They seek instant eligibility determinations, transparent cost-explanations, and proposals aligning with their actual financial situation. Conversely, lenders are dealing with narrower profit-margins, more intricate risk dynamics, and increasing competition. AI serves both parties, by reducing operational expenses, enhancing risk assessment accuracy, and improving the customer experience, all without needing to hire more staff.

Advanced systems can swiftly connect borrowers with appropriate loan options, by evaluating income consistency, spending habits, debts and alternative information like rental or utility payments. The processes of documentation and verification have been improved through the use of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), enabling rapid analysis of bank statements, payslips, tax documents, and identification papers, quickly identifying mistakes and minimising the need for manual corrections.

Risk-evaluation has progressed past traditional credit-ratings. AI models examine behavioural and cash flow information to precisely forecast the loan-repaying ability, facilitate safer lending practices and broaden access to individuals who were once unscorable. This development enables lenders to provide customised interest rates, loan conditions, and durations tailored to each borrower’s risk profile. The whole process, from eligibility assessments to fund disbursement, can now be carried out digitally, with AI-driven assistants offering immediate updates and support to enhance the borrowing experience.

Despite its great potential in home loans, AI-implementation faces several obstacles. Safeguarding data privacy and security is paramount due to the sensitive nature of the financial information at stake. Regulatory requirements demand explainable decisions, highlighting the need for transparency. Integrating AI with existing lending systems can be complex and establishing trust, particularly in rural areas, calls for dependable experiences and human supervision.

The subsequent stage of home lending powered by AI will be characterised by generative guidance, data-informed credit assessments, and paperless end-to-end journeys. Smaller cities are currently experiencing the quickest expansion, aided by mobile-centric platforms, language-specific interfaces and unconventional data approaches. Embedded financial services and single-click loan approvals are transitioning from possibility to reality.

Fintech firms have driven this transformation by reimagining the home loan journey as a digital-first, data-led experience rather than a bank-centric process. They have invested in unified platforms that integrate data aggregation, document digitisation, automated underwriting and real-time lender matching, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making. By leveraging alternative data sources, modular AI models and API-driven integrations with financial institutions, fintech players have reduced friction, lowered operational costs and expanded credit access beyond conventional borrower profiles. Equally important has been their focus on user experience through transparent communication, vernacular interfaces and assisted digital journeys, ensuring that technological sophistication translates into trust, clarity and adoption across diverse income and geography segments.

AI is not just speeding up home loans but is making them smarter, fairer and more accessible. The real future of home loans lies in technology that informs, guides and earns trust because buying a home is not just a financial decision, but a deeply human one.