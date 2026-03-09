MakeMyTrip data shows growing adoption of voice-based travel search across Indian languages

MakeMyTrip has shared early insights from Myra, its generative AI-based trip planning assistant, indicating that voice interactions are beginning to change how Indian travellers search for and plan journeys.

According to the company, analysis of approximately two million voice conversations on the platform suggests that voice-based travel queries tend to be longer, more contextual and more linguistically diverse compared with traditional text searches. Myra currently handles over 50,000 conversations daily as part of the company’s broader AI-driven travel discovery and booking experience.

Voice queries show more contextual travel intent

The company said voice queries often include richer details about travel preferences. While most text searches contain three to four keywords, nearly 23% of voice queries exceed 11 words. These spoken requests frequently combine factors such as location, budget, dates and amenities in a single interaction.

For example, users may request “affordable hotels in North Goa near the beach with a pool” or describe travel details including group size and budget within one spoken query.

Certain categories of searches also show stronger adoption through voice interactions. Date-specific queries appear 3.3 times more frequently in voice searches compared with text, while informational queries — such as guidance on visa procedures or travel documentation — are 2.7 times more common through voice-based interactions.

Location-based searches account for about a quarter of all voice queries and appear approximately 1.5 times more frequently than similar text-based searches.

Multilingual voice interactions gaining traction

One of the most notable trends is the increased use of Indian languages in voice interactions. While text searches on travel platforms remain predominantly English, voice queries show significantly higher linguistic diversity.

MakeMyTrip noted that languages such as Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu are seeing strong voice adoption compared with text, suggesting that conversational interfaces may reduce barriers for users more comfortable speaking in their native languages.

The company also observed growing use of code-mixed queries combining Hindi and English, with such interactions averaging more than 10 words per query.

Tier-2 cities are driving conversational adoption

More than 45% of Myra’s interactions currently originate from tier-2 and smaller cities, indicating that conversational AI may be expanding access to digital travel planning beyond traditional urban user bases.

The assistant supports multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu, alongside English.

Industry observers note that voice interfaces powered by generative AI models are increasingly being integrated into digital consumer platforms, enabling more natural and conversational search experiences compared with traditional keyword-based interfaces.

MakeMyTrip said it continues to expand the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning across the travel lifecycle, from discovery and booking to post-sale support.