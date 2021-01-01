An Introduction to Mobile Authentication

Read Article

By Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD and Group CEO, Route Mobile

Many enterprises are undergoing digital transformation at a rapid pace. This transformation has often led to unparalleled access to information through user sign-up via websites and applications. According to experts, using social media credentials to log in can be a faster option, but it may not always be secured. So how can an enterprise provide convenient authentication that improves onboarding customer experience without compromising on privacy?

A high number of users forget login details. Hence, there is a need for a secure solution that removes the need to remember multiple passwords. Enterprises, who want to be part of the digital transformation globally, have to avail authentication solutions to ensure a hassle-free login.

As per a research report, 35% of users have weak passwords and the rest 65% of passwords can be easily cracked. New age mobile identity solution eliminates the need for a password. It is secure, works seamlessly, provides convenient user experience and has a consistent user interface with a low barrier entry point across the digital identity ecosystem, thus enabling global scale.

For instance, the user of a leading transportation network company wants to sign-in to book a cab to travel to the desired location. Once the app icon is clicked, the user’s number gets automatically displayed on to the app. He/ she then need to click verify button on the screen to get phone number verified with the telco using mobile identity solution; thereby eliminating the need of an OTP. It verifies if the user possesses the number and processes the sign-in for the user to book his ride. The user doesn’t need to remember the password, thus saving the time of the user enabling him/her to log in faster.Thus it protects customers during account activation, provides a secure and simple user authentication without compromising security. According to recent research, about 30% of customers abandon their shopping carts or requests due to complicated sign-in or check out processes.

If you need to enforce certificate authentication on mobile devices, you need to look for management solutions that can deploy certificates to devices at scale. Look for such capabilities in the management systems you already have in place for deploying certificates to Windows PCs, for example. Several existing management solutions have recently added mobile features to manage certificate deployments on all types of devices.

However, the mobile authentication can also have a weak point – imperfect data protection of its mobile operating systems. Despite some shortcomings, the mobile authentication is convenient for users – primarily because it does not require any additional devices for authentication. It must be acknowledged that the numerous advantages of mobile authentication method offset its shortcomings.

Mobile Authentication improves the onboarding customer experience while registration or login process and increases conversions by deterring customers to skip the process of filling long forms. These phone numbers enable businesses to verify users on their platform to inhibit the creation of fraudulent and fake accounts and keep accounts secure.

