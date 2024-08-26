Applications and use cases for text-to-video in India: A deep dive

By Sanjay Rodrigues, Founder & CEO, Phenomenal AI

The intersection of artificial intelligence and content development has given birth to a new tool: text-to-video. This is because text-to-video technology can potentially transform multiple industries in a country like India, with a variety of languages and cultures and a rapidly growing digital age. This will open up a lot of new cases and probably applications from marketing and advertisements to education and entertainment, including filmmaking with no cameras. Let’s see a few of them.

Marketing and advertising will see a visual revolution

Text-to-video technology changes the canvas of advertising. It converts boring product text descriptions to gripping video advertisements that narrate brand/product stories and pull the consumer deep into the ripples of the products. It allows us to create interactive video experiences, enhancing users’ engagement with the product. The car manufacturer, for example, can offer custom video configuration according to the customer’s preference, whereas the fashion retailer would come up with a technique where customers can virtually choose the clothes they desire to buy through text-to-video technology.

Moreover, influencer marketing is one of the cornerstones of modern advertising, and text-to-video drastically changes this territory. With the help of this tool, influencers are creating innovative content and collaborating with brands to create sponsored content, which is highly engaging the audience. This tool has also helped brands in research to identify target audiences and also analyze other key characteristics, enabling them to craft targeted influencer campaigns that resonate deeply with their audience and ignite meaningful engagement.

E-commerce: Reimagining the shopping experience

Today the e-commerce landscape has a growing demand, with the latest innovation being the integration of text-to-visual media. This transformation has helped to convert the product description into engaging videos, enhancing the online shopping experience and encouraging increased customer engagement. For example, an online furniture retailer can create videos showcasing different room layouts based on customer preferences, while a fashion brand can utilize text-to-video technology to offer virtual try-on capabilities, revolutionizing the way customers interact with products online.

This innovative technology can also be utilized to develop immersive, interactive product demos, enabling customers to explore products in meticulous detail. For instance, a smartphone manufacturer can produce in-depth videos showcasing various phone models and their key features, allowing potential buyers to make informed purchasing decisions and understand exactly what they’re investing in.

Filmmaking: A new era with text-to-video

Text-to-video technology has also revolutionised the film industry. Filmmaking has usually been a resource-intensive process investing huge amounts in pre-production, shooting, editing, and post-production. But today usage of text-to-video technology has resulted in rapid progress for filmmakers.

Additionally, it often helps in developing creative ideas and strategies including storyboarding for filmmaking. For instance, it enables film producers to instantly see scenes and transform written scripts with intricate descriptions into picture forms to make sound decisions. In addition, this technology can also be utilized for obtaining first storyboards or animatics which would save much time and resources.

This may come in handy after pre-production in addition to activities before it, such as visual effects, alternate endings, and scene composition. Despite its role in creativity, text-to-video can be seen as an instrument that would support a highly imaginative process of making movies. While one cannot deny that text-to-video holds great reliability, it is also important to acknowledge that this can never substitute for human art and narrative techniques.

Education: Empowering learners

Text-to-video enhances learning experiences, it has turned education into an interesting adventure that can encourage many. Hard concepts can be explained interestingly with the help of videos that cater for various learning styles. Modification of its usage allows for learning that suits individual requirements, hence saving students time and energy.

Besides this, text-to-video allows the development of enriching learning content like quizzes, simulations, or even virtual field trips. For example, a history teacher can use text-to-video to take students on a virtual walk through a historical place without physically leaving the classroom, while a video can prove to be useful for a science teacher when explaining scientific concepts that are hard to understand.

Entertainment: Creating immersive experiences

India stands out as a hub where the entertainment industry is a significant sector in its own right, and a global pioneer in text-to-video technology, poised to transform the landscape. This innovative technology helps to create captivating trailers for films, music videos, stories, shorts for social media platforms and many more. Moreover, text-to-video enables interactive storytelling experiences, ensuring the audience’s active participation.

This technology is also revolutionising the gaming industry, where in future it will be used to create in-game cutscenes and cinematic experiences, enabling video game developers to make engaging gameplay.

Challenges and opportunities

Text-to-video technology remains a powerful tool; however, it also includes many challenges. The advent of text-to-video technology presents a paradox in that it raises concerns around data privacy, copyright infringement and ethical issues while providing quality ground for innovation and solution building. India can take advantage of these opportunities by investing in research and development thereby positioning itself as a global leader in text-to-video technology. This strategic investment will not only create an identity on an international level but also give rise to employment opportunities that drive economic growth and development