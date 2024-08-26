The role of technology in safeguarding India’s bridges and buildings

By Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country VP, Nemetschek Group – Indian Subcontinent

The India construction market was valued at $791.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 5% from 2025 to 2028. This growth will be driven by investments in urban infrastructure, renewable energy and industrial projects. Global partnerships, such as the India-Japan forum for Northeast development, highlight the increasing focus on infrastructure investment. India needs to invest $840 billion in urban infrastructure over the next 15 years to accommodate its growing population. Prioritising long-term maintenance and the structural integrity of buildings, bridges, ports, and airports is crucial. As the country modernises, advanced technologies will be essential for ensuring the safety and durability of these structures.

The completion of strategic projects like the Atal Tunnel, Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, and Chenab River Bridge demonstrates the government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and governance. The Gati Shakti plan, a $1.3 trillion national master plan for infrastructure, has been instrumental in driving reforms. Infrastructure support for manufacturers remains of utmost importance, promoting efficient freight movement.

Initiatives like the “Smart Cities Mission” and “Housing for All” have benefited from these reforms. To achieve a $5 trillion economy by 2025, the government has launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and other initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme to boost infrastructure growth. Advanced technologies are vital for safeguarding India’s bridges and buildings against environmental challenges, ensuring their resilience and sustainability.

India’s burgeoning infrastructure demands solutions that are not only robust but also sustainable and future-proof. Advancements in technology are revolutionizing how we design, build, and maintain our bridges and buildings.

Designing for excellence

The design phase is of paramount importance in ensuring the longevity and the performance of structures. A holistic approach, encompassing architectural, structural, and engineering considerations, is essential for optimising designs and minimizing errors. Integrated project delivery platforms empower teams to work collaboratively, streamlining the design process and reducing the risk of discrepancies.

Parametric modelling, a cornerstone of modern design, offers unparalleled flexibility. Engineers can rapidly explore multiple design iterations, considering factors such as the change in alignment, profile, load conditions, and aesthetic preferences. This parametrically iterative process leads to optimized structures that are both efficient and visually appealing. For instance, when roads, bridges, and tunnels are modelled on a single technology platforms like Allplan, parametric modelling is very useful for exploring multiple alignments, deck profiles, tunnel profile, span lengths, pier configurations, and prestressing and stay cable arrangements to achieve optimal structural performance while minimizing material usage.

To bring designs to life, advanced visualisation tools are indispensable. By creating immersive 3D models, stakeholders can gain a comprehensive understanding of the proposed structure, facilitating informed decision-making. Virtual reality experiences can further enhance visualization, allowing users to explore the design from various perspectives. For example, in bridge design, VR can be used to simulate pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow, helping to identify potential safety hazards and optimize traffic patterns.

Building smarter, faster

Effective construction management is crucial for delivering projects on time and within budget. Construction simulation software provides a digital twin of the project, enabling detailed planning, resource allocation, and risk assessment. By simulating construction processes, contractors can identify potential bottlenecks, optimize workflows, and minimize disruptions. For instance, in bridge construction, simulation can be used to optimize the sequences of construction.

Automation in the production of construction drawings (GFC), bills of quantities (BOQ), quantity take-offs (QTO), and bar bending schedules (BBS) all together generated from a single technology platform like Allplan saves a significant amount of time, especially when design changes occur. Changes to design schemes at an advanced stage have a substantial impact in terms of rework and delivery timelines. Drawings need to be reviewed carefully before making changes, and deliverables, such as, GFCs, BOQ, and BBS, are to be recreated. Online and real-time drawing review solutions such as Bluebeam, along with automation in the production of the deliverables, help save considerable time and costs, ensuring that delivery timelines are met.

Rule-based model checking, another critical aspect of construction planning which beyond normal clash checking, involves not only identifying conflicts among different structural components but also highlighting potential issues within the overall project scheme. Advanced software tools such as Solibri can automatically apply these rules to detect violations, including clashes, allowing for early resolution and preventing costly rework. In the construction of critical structures, such as nuclear power plants or multi-grade bridge systems, rule-based model checking helps identify violations and conflicts between steel reinforcement, prestressing cables, concrete elements, and other components, ensuring a smooth construction process.

Data-driven decision making

The performance of infrastructure is influenced by numerous factors, including material quality, construction techniques, environmental conditions, and usage patterns. Data-driven decision making is essential for ensuring long-term reliability.

Sensor technology, integrated into bridges and buildings, collects real-time data on structural health, environmental conditions, and traffic loads. This data can be analyzed using advanced analytics platforms to identify potential issues, predict maintenance needs, and optimize performance. For bridges, sensors can be used to monitor strain, vibration, and deflection, providing early warning signs of structural problems. Digital twins, combined with sensor data, provide a dynamic representation of the structure’s condition. By comparing the digital twin to the real-world asset, engineers can monitor performance, detect anomalies, and implement corrective actions proactively. For bridges, digital twins can be used to simulate different load scenarios and assess the impact of environmental factors on the structure’s behaviour. The ideal use case could a cloud based platform which can fetch any form of data, whether its is 3D model of any software or 2D drawings or simple DOC file or IoT sensor data or any form of point cloud, all those data should be able to process to offer predictive analysis report, solutions like dTwin might be right answer for such purpose.

Sustainability and resilience

In addition to safety and efficiency, sustainable and resilient infrastructure is crucial for India’s future. Technology plays a vital role in achieving these goals. Building Information Modeling (BIM) can be used to assess the environmental impact of design alternatives and optimize material usage. Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) can be integrated into BIM to evaluate the environmental performance of the entire building lifecycle.

Furthermore, advanced materials and construction techniques can contribute to the sustainability of bridges and buildings. For example, the use of recycled materials, energy-efficient design strategies, and renewable energy systems can reduce the environmental footprint of infrastructure projects.

Parting note

By harnessing the power of technology, India can build a world-class infrastructure that is resilient, sustainable, and future proof. By investing in advanced software solutions and data-driven approaches, engineers and contractors can optimize the design, construction, and maintenance of structures like tunnels, bridges and buildings, ensuring the safety and well-being of the nation’s citizens.