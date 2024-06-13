Are open source community databases really a ‘Prudent Choice’?

By Siddharth Deshmukh, Chief Operating Officer, Clover Infotech

With the advent of digital, large volumes of data flows into the organisations’ systems daily. However, it’s the value of the data that makes it special. This data is often used to generate insights and predictions which are important to enhance productivity and ROI. But to ensure that the desired results are achieved, the data needs to be stored and organized in databases that enable easy access, modification, and management of the data.

In such a scenario, open source database is a wise choice as they offer flexibility, cost savings, and community support. They allow users to access and modify the source code, enabling customisation to meet specific needs and fostering innovation. Being free of licensing fees, they reduce financial barriers for organisations of all sizes. While community versions of open source databases like MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB are popular for their zero-cost entry and extensive community support, enterprise editions often provide a more comprehensive and reliable solution for businesses with critical needs.

Here’s why enterprise editions are generally considered superior to community versions in an enterprise setting:

Enhanced support and reliability – One of the most significant advantages of enterprise editions is the professional support provided by the OEM. Unlike community versions, which rely on community forums and public documentation for troubleshooting, enterprise editions offer dedicated, round-the-clock technical support. This support is crucial for enterprises that require immediate resolutions to any issues that may arise, thereby minimizing downtime, ensuring business continuity, and adherence to compliance mandates.

Advanced Security Features – Security is paramount for any enterprise, and enterprise editions of open source databases typically come with enhanced security features not available in community versions. These may include advanced authentication methods, transparent data encryption, auditing capabilities, and more granular access controls. With cyber threats constantly evolving, having these robust security measures in place helps protect sensitive data from breaches and ensures compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Performance optimisation and scalability – Enterprise editions often include performance optimisation tools and features designed to handle large-scale operations efficiently. These enhancements can significantly improve database performance, supporting faster query processing and better resource management. For businesses experiencing rapid growth or those with high transaction volumes, the ability to scale seamlessly is critical.

Comprehensive management tools – Managing a database effectively requires a suite of tools for monitoring, backup, recovery, and automation. Enterprise editions usually provide a range of advanced management tools that simplify these tasks, reducing the administrative burden on IT teams. Features like automated backups, performance monitoring dashboards, and easy-to-use management interfaces help ensure that databases run smoothly, and potential issues are promptly addressed.

Long-term stability and support – Community versions often follow rapid release cycles, which can lead to stability issues as new features are continuously added and older versions quickly become outdated. In contrast, enterprise editions typically offer long-term support (LTS) versions, ensuring stability and ongoing updates without the need for frequent major upgrades. This stability is vital for enterprises that require reliable, long-term operation of their database systems.

Tailored solutions and customisation – Vendors offering enterprise editions frequently provide customised solutions tailored to the specific needs of their clients. This level of customisation can include optimising the database for particular workloads, integrating with existing enterprise systems, and even developing new features upon request. Such tailored solutions ensure the database aligns perfectly with the business’ operational requirements.

In conclusion, while community versions of open source databases are an excellent starting point, especially for small to medium-sized businesses or for non-critical applications, enterprise editions offer a suite of enhanced features and services that address the complex needs of larger organisations. With superior support, advanced security, performance optimisations, comprehensive management tools, and tailored solutions, enterprise editions ensure that businesses can rely on their database systems to support their operations effectively and securely. For enterprises where data integrity, performance, and security are paramount, enterprise editions are a prudent choice.