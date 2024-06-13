Engineering the future: How computer and communication experts drive India’s tech growth

By Devika Kataria, Ph.D., Professor EEE, JK Lakshmipat University

India, with its significant investments in digital infrastructure and services is rapidly transitioning to a digital economy. Its continuing emergence as a global hub for Software development and IT services, has cemented the role of Computer and Communication Engineering in equipping newer generations of engineers ready to scale up this significant growth.

Computer and Communication Engineering focuses on designing, developing, and maintaining both the computing systems and communication networks which in turn enables efficient and secure processing, transmission, and storage of data. The ubiquity of high-speed internet allows the ability to produce, process and transmit rich content in multimedia. The various career opportunities in this field of Computer and Communication engineering are as follows:

Data centre architects/Engineers: The hardware required for large data centers needs to be planned meticulously, ensuring scalability, reliability, and optimal performance to support the ever-growing demands of modern computing and communication technologies. Data storage must be robust, secure, and equipped with contingency plans for recovery in case of catastrophic events. The design and performance of such data centers are handled by architects and engineers, whose expertise ensures seamless functionality within this critical infrastructure.

Telematics/Infotainment Engineers: Telematics/Connectivity Engineers play a crucial role in the automotive industry, as they design and implement the systems that enable modern vehicles to connect with infrastructure and various wireless technologies. With many new automobiles equipped with onboard computers, sensors, and wireless radios, these engineers facilitate vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity, enabling seamless software updates and remote diagnostics.

Their expertise extends to integrating wireless technologies such as Bluetooth and ZigBee, allowing for the seamless connection of mobile phones and stereo systems with the vehicle’s infotainment system. Additionally, they are responsible for incorporating Near Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technologies, which facilitate convenient and secure payments at toll plazas and parking lots, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Cybersecurity engineers: Cybersecurity Engineers are specialized professionals dedicated to protecting an organisation’s digital assets and infrastructure from various cyber threats. Their primary goal is to ensure the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of data across the internet and within private networks. To achieve this, they employ a range of advanced security measures and technologies. They implement encryption, authentication, and intrusion detection mechanisms to protect against cyber threats and unauthorized access to servers and data.

Telemedicine/Telehealth systems engineers: Engineers design and develop telehealth platforms that facilitate remote consultations, diagnostics, and treatment, enabling patients to access healthcare services from their homes. These engineers ensure that patients can access healthcare services from the comfort of their homes while maintaining the integrity and security of medical data. They design robust telehealth platforms that support a range of functionalities such as integrating the medical devices with the telehealth platform and sharing the data from electronic health records to authenticated persons using secure communication.

Signals engineers: Signals engineers play a vital role in ensuring effective communication and coordination for defense mobile units, particularly in dynamic and challenging environments. Their expertise lies in designing and maintaining ad-hoc networks, which are self-configuring and decentralized wireless networks that can adapt to rapidly changing conditions. These engineers are responsible for developing robust routing protocols, and ensuring efficient data transmission.

As evident in the paragraphs above, there is a growing demand for computer and communication engineers in various sectors, driven by the need for advanced communication systems, secure data transmission, and innovative technological solutions. Their expertise is crucial for India’s continued digital transformation, economic growth, and enhancement of quality of life.