Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  Engineering the future: How computer and communication experts drive India’s tech growth

Engineering the future: How computer and communication experts drive India’s tech growth

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
Black Friday Sale
0 39

By Devika Kataria, Ph.D., Professor EEE, JK Lakshmipat University

India, with its significant investments in digital infrastructure and services is rapidly transitioning to a digital economy. Its continuing emergence as a global hub for Software development and IT services, has cemented the role of Computer and Communication Engineering in equipping newer generations of engineers ready to scale up this significant growth.

Computer and Communication Engineering focuses on designing, developing, and maintaining both the computing systems and communication networks which in turn enables efficient and secure processing, transmission, and storage of data. The ubiquity of high-speed internet allows the ability to produce, process and transmit rich content in multimedia. The various career opportunities in this field of Computer and Communication engineering are as follows:

Data centre architects/Engineers: The hardware required for large data centers needs to be planned meticulously, ensuring scalability, reliability, and optimal performance to support the ever-growing demands of modern computing and communication technologies. Data storage must be robust, secure, and equipped with contingency plans for recovery in case of catastrophic events. The design and performance of such data centers are handled by architects and engineers, whose expertise ensures seamless functionality within this critical infrastructure.

Telematics/Infotainment Engineers: Telematics/Connectivity Engineers play a crucial role in the automotive industry, as they design and implement the systems that enable modern vehicles to connect with infrastructure and various wireless technologies. With many new automobiles equipped with onboard computers, sensors, and wireless radios, these engineers facilitate vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity, enabling seamless software updates and remote diagnostics.

Their expertise extends to integrating wireless technologies such as Bluetooth and ZigBee, allowing for the seamless connection of mobile phones and stereo systems with the vehicle’s infotainment system. Additionally, they are responsible for incorporating Near Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technologies, which facilitate convenient and secure payments at toll plazas and parking lots, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Cybersecurity engineers: Cybersecurity Engineers are specialized professionals dedicated to protecting an organisation’s digital assets and infrastructure from various cyber threats. Their primary goal is to ensure the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of data across the internet and within private networks. To achieve this, they employ a range of advanced security measures and technologies. They implement encryption, authentication, and intrusion detection mechanisms to protect against cyber threats and unauthorized access to servers and data.

Telemedicine/Telehealth systems engineers: Engineers design and develop telehealth platforms that facilitate remote consultations, diagnostics, and treatment, enabling patients to access healthcare services from their homes. These engineers ensure that patients can access healthcare services from the comfort of their homes while maintaining the integrity and security of medical data. They design robust telehealth platforms that support a range of functionalities such as integrating the medical devices with the telehealth platform and sharing the data from electronic health records to authenticated persons using secure communication.

Signals engineers: Signals engineers play a vital role in ensuring effective communication and coordination for defense mobile units, particularly in dynamic and challenging environments. Their expertise lies in designing and maintaining ad-hoc networks, which are self-configuring and decentralized wireless networks that can adapt to rapidly changing conditions. These engineers are responsible for developing robust routing protocols, and ensuring efficient data transmission.

As evident in the paragraphs above, there is a growing demand for computer and communication engineers in various sectors, driven by the need for advanced communication systems, secure data transmission, and innovative technological solutions. Their expertise is crucial for India’s continued digital transformation, economic growth, and enhancement of quality of life.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image