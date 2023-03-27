Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionising Personalised Learning in EdTech

By Rajiv Tiwari, Co- Founder of Stemrobo Technologies

Technology in education is changing how we handle personalised learning due to artificial intelligence (AI) (EdTech). Using AI-powered tools, educators can create custom learning experiences that cater to the individual requirements and skill sets of each student. The use of technology is assisting educators in streamlining administrative chores, enhancing learning outcomes, and raising student engagement.

Here are some ways that show AI is transforming personalised education in edtech:

Pathways for Personalized Learning

The ability of AI in EdTech to design personalised learning pathways for students is one of its most important advantages. Algorithms are used by AI-powered platforms to analyse pupil data and determine their strengths and weaknesses. Utilising this information, learning pathways that are specifically tailored to each student’s needs are created, ensuring that they are exposed to the appropriate material at the appropriate time.

Intelligent Teaching Technologies

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools known as Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS) serve as virtual tutors for students, offering them individualised guidance and feedback. These tools can look at student data to find knowledge gaps, deliver individualised teaching, and adjust to the student’s learning preferences.

Flexible Evaluations

Although assessments are a crucial part of the learning process, they may not truly reflect a student’s skills or knowledge. Utilising AI, adaptive assessments modify the question’s levels of complexity in response to the students prior responses, giving a more accurate indication of their level of proficiency.

.

Computerised Evaluation

Teachers may find it difficult and time-consuming to grade students’ work, particularly in situations where there are many students in the class. This process can be automated with the aid of AI-powered grading tools, giving instructors more time to work on other projects.

Automatic English Recognition

AI technology known as Natural Language Processing (NLP) enables computers to comprehend and evaluate human English. This technology is used in education technology to give pupils individualised feedback.

Future Teaching Impacts of Generative AI

Education is changing quickly, and generative Intelligence will probably have a big impact on how it develops in the future. As technology advances, we can expect to see cutting-edge generative AI uses in education. For instance, generative AI might be employed to develop virtual instructors who would offer students support around- the clock and let them study at their own speed and on their own timetable. For students who might not otherwise have access to conventional classroom-based education, this could be especially helpful.

Additionally, adaptive learning environments that instantly adapt to the requirements and skills of students could be developed using generative AI. This could be accomplished by using generative AI systems to analyse the learning styles and preferences of the students and then modify the lesson plans and instructional strategies appropriately. With improved learning outcomes as a result, students could receive support that is more focused and efficient. Since generative AI is a new field with a lot of potential applications, there aren’t many best practices for using it in education that has been developed yet.

Conclusion

However, it is crucial for industry leaders to develop the capacity and vision to connect cross-disciplinary experts to explore, iterate, and test with pilot users before launching in educational systems in order to address potential ethical and privacy concerns and to develop solutions that benefit human development for the upcoming decade. Conclusion In EdTech, AI is revolutionising personalised learning by giving teachers effective tools to raise student involvement and academic results. Educators can design personalised learning pathways, deliver specialised instruction, and automate administrative chores by utilising AI-powered platforms.

These tools help to ensure that every student receives the support they require to

thrive while also saving time. We can anticipate even more creative applications in

the area of Ed-tech as AI technology develops.