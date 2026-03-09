Behind the build: Why agentic architectures matter

By Anees Merchant, EVP (Global Head of Innovation, IP and Analytics Consulting), C5i

Most conversations about agentic AI focus on what agents can do. In enterprise environments it is more important to know what organisations are willing to let them do. Naturally, there is some hesitation as autonomy is moving closer to regulated processes, core systems and high-stakes decisions. Intelligence is not the only concern here. It is about whether context will hold, rules will be followed, and whether outcomes can be trusted at scale. The hesitation is not due to the lack of ambition or technology; it because of an architectural gap.

Moving from Models to Operating Systems

The last three years of AI progress centred on model capabilities such as better reasoning, longer context windows and multimodal understanding that created new possibilities. However, these advances also revealed a constraint that model improvements alone cannot solve: Enterprises do not run on isolated predictions or single-turn conversations. In fact, they run on systems of decisions that span workflows, hand off across teams, invoke policies, interact with core platforms, and carry real consequences.

In such an environment, the differences between a capable model and a reliable system are architecture, interactions and controls. Context must be preserved across steps, business rules must be respected across agents, and actions must behave predictably over time, even as models evolve underneath.

Without this architectural foundation, organisations will encounter the same set of challenges regardless of the model they choose to deploy. They will experience inconsistent behaviour across multi-step workflows, context loss as tasks move between agents and systems, compliance and auditability gaps, and fragile integrations with enterprise platforms. These patterns point to something structural in nature, and agentic AI is exposing the limitations of how intelligence has been integrated into enterprise systems.

What “Agentic” Requires in Practice

Inside large organisations, agentic systems must operate within constraints that pilots never test. They must interpret business intent consistently across functions, coordinate multiple agents without semantic drift, and distinguish between decisions that can be automated and those that require human oversight, while operating within regulatory and security boundaries. They must also coexist with SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and APM (Application Performance Monitoring) tools, respect established data governance frameworks, and integrate with legacy enterprise systems without forcing wholesale replacement.

In other words, autonomy must be intentional, bounded and observable. This is the shift that agentic architectures enable, transforming from individual agents acting in isolation to orchestrated systems where intelligence is distributed, governed and continuously verified against enterprise constraints.

Defining Operating Boundaries with Architectural Principles

The premise behind building an agentic architecture is to ensure that enterprises must trust how agents interpret intent, rules, and data so they can trust them with real decisions. Based on this premise, there are four core principles that form the foundation of agentic architecture:

Semantics before scale: Agents and workflows must share a common understanding of business objects, relationships, and constraints. This requires investment in data modelling, ontology development, and alignment across functions. This foundation ensures that autonomy does not devolve into inconsistency. Semantic drift is inevitable without it, and organizations end up with a new form of technical debt disguised as automation.

Governance is embedded and not enforced: Policies, approvals and regulatory constraints cannot be external controls applied later. They must be part of how workflows are defined, executed and evolved. ‘Governance by design’ means agents must operate within boundaries rather than being monitored against them. This shifts the operating model from reactive compliance to architected assurance.

Observability as an operational control: Production systems must make behaviour visible for control and not for reporting. Decision paths, performance, cost drivers and outcomes need to be traceable in real time. More importantly, agents must flag data quality issues and policy violations that human-driven processes obscure. Observability, unlike monitoring, is the feedback loop that allows enterprises to tune, trust and scale autonomous systems.

Graduated autonomy aligned with risk: Every decision need not be fully autonomous. Agentic systems must support proposals, thresholds, SLAs and escalation paths that match business risk. Take, for instance, a procurement workflow that requires vendor validation, budget approval and contract review. Traditional RPA automates fixed steps, while agentic systems adapt by validating vendors against real-time risk data, routing approvals based on organisational context, and flagging contract clauses that violate policy. The value here is speed with decision quality at scale.

Architectural principles only matter if they can be operationalised consistently. In practice, this requires structure across the full lifecycle: planning, development, execution and operations, without fragmenting semantics, governance or control.

Where Outcomes Compound

Building agentic systems with core semantics, governance, and observability extends their impact beyond efficiency. Manual processes reduce, decision cycles compress, and cost and revenue opportunities surface through consistent, contextualised execution rather than isolated experimentation. The most important shift is that these outcomes become repeatable. They also scale across business functions such as finance, supply chain, marketing, operations, and customer service because the underlying architecture supports consistency, control, and learning over time.

It is at this point when AI stops being an initiative and becomes infrastructure that organisations can depend on, optimise and evolve just as they do with ERP, CRM or any other data platform.

Why Architecture Defines the Next Decade

Agentic architectures make autonomy dependable. At enterprise scale, progress in AI will be defined less by what models can generate and more by how reliably systems can act within real operational constraints such as regulatory, organizational, technical, and economic.

The organisations that scale agentic AI will be those that treat architecture as infrastructure, governance as a design discipline and observability as an operational necessity. They will recognise that the shift from pilots to production is not about deploying more agents; it’s about establishing a foundation that allows intelligence to operate, compound and earn trust.