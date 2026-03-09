AIVID.AI strengthens employee and industrial safety through real-time AI-powered compliance monitoring

Ensuring employee and industrial safety remains a persistent challenge for large industrial campuses, despite widespread awareness programs, safety kiosks, and mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs). AIVID.AI is addressing this gap with its real-time Employee & Industrial Safety solution that helps organisations enforce safety SOPs proactively—before violations lead to loss of life, regulatory penalties, or damage to critical assets.

Across manufacturing plants, logistics hubs, refineries, and large industrial campuses, safety compliance often weakens once employees and contractors move beyond entry points. While PPE usage is typically enforced at gates, adherence drops inside operational areas. Monitoring these violations through manual audits or surprise inspections has proven ineffective, offering only short-term compliance and limited prevention. Continuous human monitoring of CCTV feeds is operationally expensive, prone to error, and largely useful only for post-incident investigation—after damage has already occurred.

“Most industrial accidents don’t happen because safety rules don’t exist. They happen because those rules aren’t followed consistently,” said Dhaval Vora, Co-Founder & CEO of AIVID.AI. “Our focus at AIVID.AI is to make safety visible in real time, so violations are corrected before they turn into incidents.”

These gaps are especially critical for semi-skilled and unskilled workers and contractors, who are statistically more vulnerable to safety lapses. Non-compliance not only risks human life but also exposes organisations to union disputes, regulatory fines, production downtime, and irreversible damage to high-value industrial assets.

To address these challenges, AIVID.AI has developed an indigenous AI model—AIVID BOT—that detects safety PPE violations in real time using existing CCTV infrastructure. The solution requires no expensive camera upgrades and works seamlessly across different camera brands and models, delivering high accuracy with minimal capital expenditure and faster return on investment.

“Traditional safety audits tell you what went wrong after the fact,” Vora said. “AI-driven video analytics changes that by showing what’s going wrong as it happens, when there is still time to prevent harm to people and assets.”

The AIVID.AI Safety PPE BOT can identify violations related to helmets, safety shoes, gloves, respiratory masks, face shields, PVC suits, safety glasses, face masks, hairnets, and safety harnesses with over 95% consistent accuracy.

When a violation is detected, real-time alerts are sent to designated authorities through mobile applications or corporate messaging platforms, along with live image or video proof and precise location details.

The AI model is trained across diverse industrial environments, camera angles, and lighting conditions, and customers receive continuous upgrades during the subscription period. Alerts can also be converted into live audio warnings through on-site speakers, enabling immediate corrective action at the point of violation.

As regulatory scrutiny increases and organisations move toward zero-harm objectives, expectations around safety oversight are also evolving.

“Boards and regulators no longer accept periodic checks as proof of compliance,” Vora said. “They expect continuous assurance. AI-powered safety monitoring provides that assurance in a way manual systems never can.”