Why AI literacy is becoming essential for healthcare professionals

By Dr Jase John, co-founder of LaennecAI

Medicine now produces more new knowledge each day than any doctor can hold in their head. The AI a clinician keeps at their side to stay current is quietly shaping the quality of your care, and generic chatbots are not built for the job.

The challenge is one of sheer scale. With roughly 1.5 million new medical papers published annually and clinical guidelines constantly shifting, no doctor, however skilled, can read and remember them all. Place that reality on top of what a clinician already carries: long days, full waiting rooms, and the weight of every decision. Keeping current by reading alone is no longer humanly possible, which is exactly the gap the right AI can close.

Already in the consulting room

This is why doctors are turning to AI in fast-growing numbers. According to a 2026 survey by the American Medical Association, more than four in five physicians now use AI in their work, up from around a third just three years ago. One of its most valuable applications is simply staying informed: refreshing their understanding of a condition, or checking the latest evidence. Used this way, AI is not making decisions for the doctor. It is helping the doctor stay educated, which is exactly what patients need them to be.

It is not only doctors turning to this technology. Patients increasingly arrive having already asked a general chatbot about their symptoms, bringing those answers into the consulting room. This makes it crucial that the doctor is well-informed, because everyday chatbots, impressive as they are, were built to be conversational, not to teach medicine accurately. They usually cannot cite their sources, their knowledge stops at the date they were last trained, and they can state things that sound convincing but are simply wrong. In fact, a recent audit published in BMJ Open found that when general chatbots were asked for their sources, almost half of the medical references they provided were fabricated or inaccurate. A patient may not spot the error. A well-informed doctor can.

A stethoscope for the mind

What doctors are increasingly turning to, and what patients ultimately benefit from, is AI built specifically for medical education. Think of it as a new instrument of the profession. Just as every doctor carries a stethoscope, a clinician today needs a dedicated AI they can trust for their continued learning.

In the United States, this paradigm has already taken hold, where more than 40 percent of doctors now rely on purpose-built platforms like OpenEvidence. For healthcare professionals in the UK and India, Zorgm Pro operates on this same model.

These purpose-built systems are engineered from the ground up for medical accuracy. They do not draw on the open internet or a model’s own unpredictable memory. Instead, they answer exclusively from established clinical protocols and current medical literature, with every claim carrying a verifiable source the doctor can instantly check. Crucially, if the evidence is not in their clinical corpus, they are designed to simply say so rather than invent an answer. Because they are built to inform and educate rather than to decide, they provide a reliable, evidence-based reference environment that generic chatbots simply cannot replicate.

The difference shows. When tested against standard medical benchmarks like the US medical licensing exam, purpose-built medical models dramatically outperform general chatbots like ChatGPT or standard Gemini.

The doctor, still in charge

None of this replaces the doctor, and it never should. Every diagnosis and every decision still rests with the clinician. What the right AI does is carry the impossible task of keeping pace with the evidence, so a doctor no longer has to hold it all in memory.

For a clinician stretched thin by a demanding day, that is something close to a superpower: instant, reliable, up-to-date knowledge, always within reach. Freed from that burden, doctors can do what no machine can: listen, judge, reassure, and stay fully present with the person in front of them. For patients, that is what this new literacy really means: a doctor whose knowledge is current, and whose full attention is on them.

-Dr Jase John MBBS MPH is a doctor and co-founder of LaennecAI