Beyond MACsec: Why AES encryption is essential for securing modern, distributed networks

By Srinivas Shekar, CEO and Co-Founder, Pantherun Technologies

As cyber threats grow more complex, keeping network communication secure is crucial for organisations. One common method for protecting local area networks (LANs) is MACsec (Media Access Control Security). This protocol helps secure data at the Ethernet layer by ensuring data integrity and confidentiality. However, MACsec has some serious limitations when it comes to scaling beyond LAN environments. A more flexible and scalable solution is the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), which can be applied across all layers of a network.

Let’s break down why MACsec struggles in wide-area network (WAN) environments and why AES-based encryption is better suited for modern, distributed networks.

MACsec works at Layer 2 of the OSI model, which handles communication between devices on a local network. It provides:

– Confidentiality: Encrypts data so it can’t be easily accessed.

– Integrity: Detects if data has been tampered with.

-Authentication: Ensures only trusted devices can join the network.

MACsec is excellent for protecting devices in controlled environments, such as data centres or office networks.

Why MACsec doesn’t work well beyond LAN

While MACsec is effective within a local network, it faces several limitations when used over larger or more complex networks like WANs. Here’s why:

– Only works at layer 2: MACsec encrypts data only at the Data Link layer (Layer 2). This means it’s ideal for point-to-point communication within a single network but doesn’t protect data when it moves beyond a LAN, such as over the internet or between different locations. For example, if you send data from one office to another across a city or the country, MACsec doesn’t help.



– No support for routed traffic: MACsec can’t handle data that needs to be routed through different networks. Once data needs to pass through routers at Layer 3 (the Network layer), MACsec stops working. This makes it difficult to secure communications between distant offices or remote workers.



– Interoperability issues: MACsec requires both sending and receiving devices to have the necessary hardware, which can be expensive and complex when networks grow.



– Limited to ethernet layer: MACsec only protects data at the Ethernet level (Layer 2), but attacks often target higher layers, such as Layer 3 or above. For example, a man-in-the-middle attack could intercept data travelling over the internet, and MACsec would not be able to protect against this.



Why AES-based encryption is better for all layers

As networks become larger and more distributed—covering data centres, the cloud, and remote devices—organisations need encryption that works everywhere, not just within LANs. This is where AES-based encryption excels.

– Works across multiple layers: Unlike MACsec, AES can be applied at multiple layers, including Layer 2 (for local security), Layer 3 (such as IPsec for securing internet traffic), and Layer 4 (SSL/TLS, which protects web traffic). This means AES can secure data both within a LAN and across a WAN. For example, AES can protect your data as it moves between your office, cloud services, and remote employees.



– Supports different protocols: AES is versatile and can work with many different encryption protocols, such as IPsec (used for secure internet communication) and SSL/TLS (used for secure websites). This makes it ideal for securing both local and global networks.



– Scalable across wide networks: AES encryption can easily scale across WANs, protecting data as it moves between routers, data centres, and remote devices. This ensures that data remains safe, even when travelling over large distances.

– Strong and flexible security: AES is one of the most trusted encryption standards, with key sizes ranging from 128 to 256 bits, providing robust protection for all kinds of data, from everyday internet traffic to highly sensitive government information.



– Ready for future threats: AES is already being adapted to handle the potential challenges of quantum computing, making it a future-proof option for long-term security.



The path forward: AES as a universal standard

Today’s networks span physical offices, virtual environments, and cloud infrastructure, so encryption needs to be flexible enough to protect data everywhere. MACsec’s focus on LANs makes it inadequate for securing modern, distributed networks. AES-based encryption offers the flexibility and scalability needed to secure data across all layers of communication, from local networks to global systems.

By adopting AES across all network layers, organisations can ensure that their data remains protected whether it’s in transit or at rest, over LAN, WAN, or cloud environments. AES encryption provides the scalability and strength needed to secure networks today and prepare them for future challenges.

In short, while MACsec works for local networks, AES encryption is the better choice for securing modern, connected environments across all network layers.