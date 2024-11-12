Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  MMAD Communications unveils RBI-approved payment aggregator services under new brand “Mpay”

MMAD Communications unveils RBI-approved payment aggregator services under new brand “Mpay”

News
By Express Computer
0 53

MMAD Communications announced that it is launching a new payment aggregator brand ‘Mpay’, post its receiving final authorisation to this effect from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Mpay will enable businesses and consumers to access a suite of secure, scalable, and innovative payment solutions that adhere to the highest regulatory standards set by the RBI and be assured of the highest and most trusted service standards of MMAD.

Since 2018, MMAD has leveraged its experience managing high-volume transactions, particularly for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), to bring trusted, high-performance payment solutions to the rapidly growing digital payments market. In 2021, MMAD Communications applied for an RBI ‘Payment Aggregator’ license, marking a significant step toward expanding its footprint in digital payments. On October 25, 2023, the RBI granted final authorisation, allowing MMAD to launch and market its payment solutions under the Mpay brand.

“We are delighted to introduce Mpay as a comprehensive digital payment solution which is backed by our years of technical expertise and a commitment to excellence and reliability,” said Pankaj Gambhir, Director, MMAD Communications. “With RBI’s authorisation, Mpay will help drive forward our mission to deliver streamlined, user-centric payment experiences, building on the success we’ve demonstrated earlier. We hope to actively build the payments market in India and be an active partner in leading the country’s march to be a global digital payments leader.”

Mpay aims to redefine digital transactions, offering a suite of services tailored to meet the growing demands of businesses and consumers across various sectors. With the new authorisation, MMAD Communications is well-positioned to lead the digital payments landscape in India, combining regulatory compliance with technological excellence.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image