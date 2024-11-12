New NetApp storage offerings modernise workloads for businesses of all sizes

NetApp announced updates to its portfolio of enterprise storage offerings including new NetApp AFF A-Series and AFF C-Series systems with mid-range, all-flash, unified data storage at price points for businesses of any size and updates to NetApp StorageGRID, driving improved density and performance for object storage.

Today’s dynamic enterprises need an intelligent data strategy to address the challenges of modern data management, such as exponential data growth, multi-cloud complexity, and the need for AI readiness. Intelligent Data Infrastructure is a comprehensive framework that empowers organisations to define and implement a transformative intelligent data strategy that is secure, agile, and future-ready.

With these new innovations, customers can now expand their intelligent data infrastructure using NetApp’s leading data storage systems at more accessible entry points, making it easier to scale up from a smaller starting point or expand their capabilities to remote and branch locations. These new systems enable customers to power the growing scope of critical workloads, such as database applications and AI, or tap into the efficiency of all-flash storage to manage the growing volumes of data under their control. By leveraging intelligent data infrastructure that delivers performance, capacity, and a unified framework, customers can make their data a strategic asset that enables more informed decision-making and drives innovation.

NetApp is making the storage that turbocharges mission-critical workloads available to every customer by releasing additional models for its AFF A-Series storage systems. Like the high-end AFF models, the new NetApp AFF A20, A30, and A50 models deliver advanced capabilities including sub-millisecond latency with up to 2.5X better performance over their predecessors, guaranteed storage efficiency, integrated real-time ransomware protection with 99+ percent accuracy, and improved storage density, all at an affordable price-point.

Customers can build or expand their intelligent data infrastructure for high-performance workloads with storage deployments at the scale and price point that works best for them. For customers who want to start small and grow or build out deployments in remote or branch locations, the AFF A20 starts at a capacity point as low as 15.35TB. The AFF A30 allows customers to start small but scale to over 1PB of raw storage. And the AFF A50 delivers two times the performance of its predecessor in a third of the rack space to power commercial and enterprise businesses.

New NetApp AFF C-Series systems are designed to deliver more value for general purpose workloads and workload consolidation across unified file, block, and object storage protocols by delivering maximum density and efficiency with seamless scaling. The NetApp AFF C30, C60, and C80 systems make the performance and efficiency gains of flash more accessible to businesses by providing an industry-leading 1.5PB of storage capacity in two-rack deployments. Customers modernising their data centers from hybrid flash will experience benefits including up to a 95 percent floor space savings, power savings up to 97 percent, and built-in real-time ransomware protection with 99+ percent accuracy, lowering their total cost of ownership.

“The unrelenting growth of data volumes and increasingly demanding workloads have put increasing pressure on IT teams of any size to provide simplicity at scale for all their workloads,” said Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Storage at NetApp. “Customers facing those challenges can rely on NetApp to deliver continuous innovation, illustrated by the release of the new more powerful, intelligent, and secure NetApp AFF A-Series systems and the new scalable, efficient, and secure NetApp AFF C-Series systems. Today, we are making our latest developments in intelligent data infrastructure more accessible for an even wider range of customers.”

Both the AFF A-Series and C-Series systems are powered by NetApp ONTAP, delivering simplicity at scale for NetApp customers by leveraging intelligent data infrastructure to power mission-critical apps, run general-purpose workloads, and tier data to lower-cost FAS systems all with the same streamlined operational and protection models.

For many customers, AI journeys begin by modernising Hadoop and data lake environments to new object storage systems. New enhancements to NetApp StorageGRID enable customers to use intelligent data infrastructure to easily scale and manage their rapidly growing object workloads. The updated StorageGRID 11.9 software improves scalability with increased bucket counts and improves flexibility with options for metadata-only and data-only nodes for increased performance with small object workloads and mixed-media grids.

Additionally, NetApp is extending the StorageGRID SGF6112 storage system with support for 60TB capacity flash drives, doubling the density of object deployments with consummate reductions in the rack space required and costs for power and cooling.

“Modernising our data storage onto NetApp AFF C-Series all-flash systems enabled us to consolidate our datacenters with an 80 percent reduction in rack space,” said Oliver Fuckner, System Engineer, Open Systems & Backup at Atruvia AG. “The power and efficiency of flash storage has enabled us to modernise our workloads and more easily condense the physical space required for our data. NetApp makes it simple to provide the capacity and power we need to scale our environments.”

“What NetApp has done with its new AFF A-Series systems is make its enterprise-grade storage capabilities available to businesses of any size,” said Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Infrastructure Research at IDC. “You don’t need to be a Fortune 500 company to access high-performance all-flash storage systems with advanced data management and protection capabilities. Businesses can now find a NetApp offering at a price point that meets their specific needs while benefiting from a single unified data storage ecosystem to streamline their operations.”