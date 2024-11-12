Sennheiser exhibited TeamConnect Ceiling Medium plugin for enhanced meetings

Sennheiser recently demonstrated its latest advancements in the Team Connect Family, a unified communications meeting portfolio offering a suite of products designed to facilitate seamless collaboration. These innovations were prominently featured during an interactive showcase in New Delhi which attracted over 150+ professionals from the audio and visual industry. Attendees were eager to explore the immersive capabilities of this new conferencing solution, highlighting Sennheiser’s commitment to pioneering audio excellence.

The Sennheiser TCC M, part of the TeamConnect Family, was highlighted for its ability to transform mid-sized meeting environments into high-impact spaces. With features like Intelligent Noise Control and TruVoicelift, it ensures crystal-clear audio for both in-room and hybrid settings. It offers direct management of LED control, audio levels, output gain, and mute functions, expanding the Sennheiser- Q-SYS plugin portfolio, which already includes the TCC 2 microphone and SpeechLine Digital Wireless system. This integration highlights the advanced capabilities of Q-SYS and Sennheiser products, setting a new standard for the AV industry.

Attendees experienced the seamless combination of Seven TCCM microphones, eight Q-SYS NL-P4 PoE loudspeakers, and a Q-SYS Core 110F processor. The demonstration highlighted the MobileConnect App’s Audience Mic talk-back feature, showcasing its ability to bridge the gap between users and their audience while enhancing accessibility. This feature allows for seamless interaction by receiving and transmitting up to two audio channels, ensuring that audience members can engage fully, no matter their location in the room, fostering an inclusive and interactive communication environment. This comprehensive arrangement showcased the advantages of Sennheiser’s TruVoicelift technology, delivering clear audio throughout the room without the need for additional microphones. The event had a dedicated room for showcasing a live demo session of TeamConnect Bar Solution, an all-in-one conferencing device, designed to meet modern meeting demands with built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers.

Speaking at the event, Naveen Sridhara, Director of Sales, Business Communication at Sennheiser India said, “At Sennheiser, we are dedicated to redefine the future of unified communications through our innovative solutions. The integration of TruVoicelift technology into the TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) exemplifies our commitment to transforming business communication. This integration offers tailored solutions that address diverse customer needs, including room size, configuration, and communication requirements.”