Beyond OTPs: How new-age digital tactics are quietly influencing retail transactions and FMCG consumer journeys

By Rakesh Raghuvanshi, Founder & CEO, Sekel Tech

Every time a consumer enters an OTP to confirm a retail purchase, they believe the transaction is complete. It is not. The OTP is the visible tip of a digital infrastructure built to capture, move, and monetise behavioural data at scale, that most consumers never see, and that most FMCG brands and their distribution networks have not yet learned to use responsibly or efficiently.

The conversation around digital tactics and retail transactions tends to focus on the consumer end: loyalty apps, preference quizzes, invisible tracking pixels, location data harvested through delivery permissions. That concern is legitimate. But there is an equally consequential set of digital dynamics operating deeper in the supply chain that receives almost no public attention, despite bleeding significant value out of the system every single month.

The Data Gap Nobody Talks About

India’s FMCG distribution runs on credit, relationships, and informal record-keeping. A distributor supplies a retailer. Payment is promised in 21 to 45 days. That promise lives in a WhatsApp message or a handwritten delivery invoice. Secondary sales are not digitally captured in real time. Scheme payouts are calculated on distributor claims rather than verified offtake. And Input Tax Credit, which is legitimately earned at every step of the GST chain, leaks invoice by invoice, because the infrastructure to track it does not exist.

The numbers are not hypothetical. Mid-sized FMCG distributors with monthly throughput of Rs 2–5 crore lose between 1.8 and 3.2 percent of eligible ITC annually due to filing mismatches, late supplier uploads, and unreconciled credit notes. Across a national distribution network of 800 to 2,000 distributors, that is a nine-figure annual write-off that never appears properly on any board presentation. Add informal credit outstanding, which is conservatively pegged at 45 days across 50,000 dealer outlets, and you are looking at Rs 750 crore of working capital trapped in an unreconciled ledger at any given point.

More than compliance, this is a margin story and also a statement on the absence of the right digital infrastructure.

What “New-Age Digital Tactics” Actually Means at the B2B Layer

When we speak of digital tactics influencing retail transactions, the conversation usually centres on D2C brands using behavioural nudges, personalisation algorithms, and dark-pattern UX to drive consumer decisions. These are real concerns. But the more structurally significant shift is happening in the order-to-cash cycle between manufacturer, distributor, and dealer in B2B commerce.

Real-time GST-compliant invoicing at the point of order confirmation instead of at the end of the month eliminates the single largest source of ITC leakage: late supplier uploads to GSTN. Digital credit limit management, visible to the distributor, the manufacturer’s regional team, and the field sales executive simultaneously, replaces the WhatsApp ledger with a live dashboard. Scheme payouts calculated on digitally verified secondary sales data, rather than distributor claims, mean that the trade investment a manufacturer designed to drive volume actually reaches the dealer without leakage in transit.

The Consumer Journey Does Not End at the Checkout

On the consumer-facing side, the dynamics are equally consequential. Every loyalty programme enrollment, every app permission granted for a faster delivery, every ‘preference quiz’ that feels personalised but is actually a structured data-capture exercise feed a growing digital profile that follows the consumer across platforms, categories, and life stages. The OTP is simply the moment the consumer believes the exchange is complete. The data economy continues long after.

For brands and retailers, this creates both an opportunity and a responsibility. Hyperlocal commerce platforms that combine Google Business Profile management, local SEO, and geo-targeted advertising with authenticated dealer networks give brands the ability to reach consumers at the last mile with verified, accurate information, and without relying on intermediary aggregators who capture the data and the margin simultaneously. The consumer searching for a product near them deserves to find the authorised dealer, not a grey-market reseller ranked higher by an algorithm.

Crucially, though, under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, this distinction will matter more. Brands that have built compliant, first-party data architectures, where consumer data flows through authenticated dealer touchpoints with explicit consent and a defined purpose, will be structurally advantaged over those whose data pipelines run through aggregators, intermediaries, and informal channels.

The Question Is Not Whether to Digitise

The digital tactics influencing retail transactions today, be it at the consumer’s checkout screen or deep inside a distributor’s order-to-cash cycle, are not going to become simpler. GST reconciliation requirements will tighten. ITC matching will become more automated and more unforgiving. Consumer data regulation will raise the bar for what constitutes legitimate use.

The organisations that will navigate this well are simply those who re-architect the commercial relationship between manufacturer, distributor, and dealer with compliance and data integrity built in from transaction one. The OTP confirms the purchase. What happens to the data, the credit, and the margin before and after that moment is where the real story of modern retail is being written.