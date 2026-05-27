CERT-In’s new AI cybersecurity blueprint urges 12-hour remediation for known exploited vulnerabilities

India’s cybersecurity regulator, CERT-IN has issued one of its sharpest warnings yet on the rise of AI-assisted cyberattacks, and the implications for enterprise security teams are hard to ignore.

In its newly released 38-page blueprint on defending digital infrastructure against AI-assisted vulnerabilities exploitation, Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) makes it clear that traditional cybersecurity operations are no longer sufficient in a world where artificial intelligence is accelerating reconnaissance, phishing, exploit development, malware generation, and attack orchestration.

The AI Threat Landscape Is Changing Faster Than Enterprise Defenses

The document is far more than a routine advisory. It reflects a major shift in how Indian regulators now view cybersecurity risk in the AI era. The core message running throughout the blueprint is that attackers are gaining speed faster than most enterprises are improving their defenses.

CERT-In repeatedly warns that AI-assisted exploitation is reducing the time required for adversaries to identify and weaponize vulnerabilities across internet-facing systems, APIs, cloud environments, operational technology, and software supply chains.

The regulator explicitly acknowledges that organisations can no longer rely on periodic audits, static defenses, or reactive incident response models. Instead, the blueprint pushes enterprises toward continuous monitoring, continuous exposure management, rapid containment, and AI-assisted defensive operations. That alone marks a significant evolution in India’s cybersecurity posture.

Why CERT-In Is Pushing for 12-Hour Patch Cycles for Critical Systems

For years, many Indian enterprises approached cybersecurity largely through a compliance-driven lens. Security investments were often shaped around audits, governance frameworks, and periodic vulnerability assessments.

CERT-In’s new guidance suggests regulators increasingly believe that model cannot keep pace with AI-enabled threats capable of operating at machine speed.

The blueprint repeatedly emphasizes that exploitation timelines are shrinking dramatically. That warning becomes particularly striking in the document’s remediation guidance, where CERT-In recommends that known exploited vulnerabilities affecting internet-facing “crown jewel” systems should ideally be patched, mitigated, or isolated within 12 hours wherever feasible. Critical externally exposed vulnerabilities should be addressed within one day.

For many enterprises, especially those operating legacy infrastructure or fragmented IT environments, those timelines may appear almost unrealistic. But that is precisely the point the regulator seems to be making: AI-assisted attacks are compressing the defensive window so aggressively that conventional patching and response cycles may no longer be viable.

The document also signals growing concern around AI-powered phishing, impersonation, and deepfake attacks. CERT-In specifically highlights risks related to executive impersonation, synthetic identities, business email compromise, and deepfake-enabled fraud campaigns. The regulator warns that these attacks may bypass traditional awareness-based defenses because of their realism and contextual accuracy.

That concern reflects what security leaders globally are already witnessing. Generative AI has significantly lowered the barrier for creating convincing phishing content, fake executive communications, cloned voices, and adaptive social engineering campaigns at scale. For Indian enterprises, especially in BFSI, telecom, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure sectors, this creates a new category of operational risk that traditional employee awareness training alone may not adequately address.

CERT-In Calls for AI-Aware Security Operations and Faster Incident Response

One of the most notable aspects of the blueprint is CERT-In’s clear endorsement of AI-enabled security operations. The regulator openly states that static and signature-based approaches are becoming insufficient against rapidly evolving AI-assisted attacks.

The document introduces the concept of “AI-aware security operations” and even references “Agentic SOC” capabilities designed to strengthen continuous monitoring and rapid response. This is a major signal for Indian CISOs because it effectively acknowledges that human-only SOC models may struggle to handle the speed and scale of machine-driven attacks.

CERT-In is now urging organisations to integrate telemetry across endpoints, identities, cloud environments, APIs, AI systems, and operational technology environments to improve contextual detection and incident correlation. The blueprint also encourages organisations to adopt behavioral analytics, anomaly detection, automated triage, AI-assisted threat hunting, and security orchestration mechanisms capable of accelerating detection and response workflows.

This effectively elevates centralized visibility from a technical best practice into a cyber-resilience requirement.

Another critical shift in the document is how CERT-In frames AI itself as a new enterprise attack surface. The regulator is no longer treating AI purely as a productivity or innovation tool. It is treating AI adoption as a cybersecurity governance issue.

The blueprint introduces detailed recommendations around AI governance, AI inventory visibility, AI risk assessments, AI API security, prompt injection defense, AI logging, adversarial testing, and oversight of autonomous AI systems.

CERT-In also warns organizations against uncontrolled use of public AI platforms and explicitly recommends restricting uploads of sensitive enterprise data into publicly accessible AI systems. That language reflects growing concern around shadow AI, where employees independently use generative AI platforms without organisational governance or visibility.

The regulator’s insistence on human oversight is equally notable. The blueprint recommends restricting fully autonomous critical actions and maintaining approval mechanisms and auditability for AI-assisted decisions. This suggests regulators are increasingly wary not only of AI-enabled attackers, but also of poorly governed enterprise AI deployments themselves.

The document also places unusual emphasis on software and AI supply-chain visibility. CERT-In strongly advocates adoption of SBOMs, AIBOMs, QBOMs, and CBOMs to improve dependency visibility, provenance validation, exposure assessment, and coordinated remediation.

That focus reflects a broader global realization that software supply chains are becoming increasingly attractive targets for AI-assisted exploitation. Vulnerabilities affecting a single cloud provider, AI model, third-party dependency, or API integration can potentially cascade across multiple interconnected environments.

For CISOs, the message is increasingly clear: cybersecurity programs built around periodic controls, fragmented visibility, and slow remediation cycles are unlikely to remain effective against machine-speed attacks.

CERT-In’s blueprint repeatedly pushes organisations toward a model centered on continuous validation, adversarial simulations, threat-informed defense, rapid containment, operational resilience, and AI-assisted monitoring.

The regulator also reinforces India’s existing cyber incident reporting requirement, reminding organisations that cyber incidents must be reported to CERT-In within six hours.

But the broader significance of the document goes beyond compliance.

CERT-In is effectively warning Indian enterprises that the cybersecurity battle is no longer simply about building stronger defenses. It is increasingly about whether organisations can detect, analyze, and contain attacks quickly enough before AI-assisted adversaries move faster than human responders can react.