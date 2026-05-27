By Shaikh Irfan, Cyber Security Analyst, Keen Technologies

Modern enterprises no longer fail because one patch was missed. They fail when weakness is left in place long enough to be found, tested, and used. That is the real shift in vulnerability management. The old habit was to scan, rank, patch, and move on. The newer reality is messier. Cloud assets appear fast. SaaS tools multiply. Remote access widens the path in. Attackers move with that change. They do not wait for the next maintenance window. They look for the easiest opening and use it before defenders can close it. That is why vulnerability management now has to think like operations and threat intelligence at once. That pressure now shows up in every boardroom.

Asset sprawl

Enterprise environments have grown into wide, uneven attack surfaces. One team may know what is running. Another team may not. Shadow IT, temporary infrastructure, and third-party connections keep adding blind spots. The volume of weaknesses has exploded too. The number of CVEs has increased by 560% since 2016. That figure shows why manual tracking no longer works. Security teams deal with more flaws and more noise. A long list of findings does not equal real risk. A patchable issue on a quiet internal system is not the same as a flaw exposed on a customer-facing application. Many enterprises treat both as equal. That is where time is lost and exposure stays open.

Patch reality

Patching still matters. Nothing about modern security removes that duty. Still, patching alone is not a strategy. It is a task. The numbers make that plain. 20% of security breaches are due to known vulnerabilities. 32% of cyberattacks start with an unpatched vulnerability. These are not small gaps. They are common entry points. The delay between discovery and remediation is where attackers operate. Teams often know what is broken. They still have to deal with testing, compatibility checks, approvals, and business downtime. That slow path gives ransomware operators and other threat actors room to move. Ransomware has increased sharply, and the pattern is familiar. Anything left exposed for too long becomes a target. A mature program accepts this reality and reduces risk in more ways.

Risk context

Not every weakness deserves equal urgency. Many programs miss this. A low-severity issue on a lab server may matter less than a medium flaw on a privileged system facing the internet. Context changes priority. Threat intelligence helps here because it shows what attackers are actually using. Asset value matters too because a flaw on a payroll server carries more weight than one on a dormant system. Exposure, exploitability, and business impact should sit together in one view. That makes decisions sharper. It stops teams from drowning in alerts. Vulnerability management becomes more useful when it asks a simple question first. What can be reached? What can be abused? And what would it cost the business if it were?

Security rhythm

Good vulnerability management has to sit inside daily operations. It cannot stay as a monthly report or a quarterly cleanup task. It works when assets are discovered as they appear and risk is updated as things change. That way, teams are not working with old data. Developers get clear findings early, not after release. IT teams get fixes that fit real workloads. Security teams see what is current, not what was true weeks ago. As this starts to settle in, the line between vulnerability management and incident response begins to blur. A flaw is no longer just a line on a report. It signals real exposure that could be used. The scale of that risk is already visible. India recorded 265 million cyber attacks in 2025. That number shows how constant the pressure has become. Attackers move fast. Defence has to move with the same pace.

Budget pressure

Many enterprises know the value of stronger vulnerability management, yet they still underfund it. That problem is sharper for smaller firms. Only 7% of SMEs consider their cybersecurity budget sufficient. That leaves too many organisations trying to defend modern infrastructure with old spending patterns. The result is predictable. Teams remain understaffed. Tools stay disconnected. Remediation lags. The irony is that stronger programs often pay back well. Adopting a vulnerability management solution yields a 600% ROI. That return comes from fewer incidents, less downtime, and less time spent chasing avoidable problems. The point is not to buy more software for its own sake. The point is to reduce exposure in a way the business can feel.

Conclusion

A better model is already clear. It moves past patch counts and compliance checklists and looks at vulnerabilities as part of a live risk picture. Context, urgency, and exposure start to matter more than volume. No enterprise can remove every flaw, and that is not the goal. The goal is to make sure small weaknesses do not turn into real incidents. That is where most programs still fall short. Patching faster helps; scanning more often helps, but neither is enough on its own. What matters is how quickly risk is understood and reduced. Enterprises that make this shift gain control over their exposure. Those that do not will keep fixing issues and still remain at risk.