Building India’s Competitive Programming Future with Institutional Support

By Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-Founder, Newton School

India boasts a staggering 5.2 million software developers, surpassing even the United States. Yet, when it comes to competitive programming (CP), the nation lags behind, ranking 31st on global platforms like HackerRank. In contrast, countries like Russia and China dominate international contests, consistently producing world champions. The secret to their success? Robust institutional support. These nations have established systems that identify, nurture, and promote programming talent from a young age.

Programming is a skill, and competitive programming is a sport that builds upon it. It’s akin to running: while anyone can run, competing in the Olympics requires specialized training, discipline, and dedication. Nations leading in CP today have recognized its potential as a catalyst for technological progress. By fostering talent through structured mentorship, resources, and competitive environments, countries like Russia and China have transformed CP into a sport that drives innovation, sharpens problem-solving abilities, and cultivates global tech leaders.

The State of Competitive Programming in India

India’s competitive programming landscape showcases both potential and significant challenges. On Codeforces, India has approximately 9,980 active users, with a mean rating of 1,169.54. In comparison, Japan has a mean rating of 1,871.45 with 200 active users, China follows with 1,571.93 and 1,824 active users, the United States with 1,536.36 and 316 active users, and Russia with 1,491.68 and 764 active users, all significantly ahead of India. This disparity in high-rated programmers highlights systemic gaps in nurturing elite talent.

A notable factor contributing to this gap is the late start in competitive programming for most Indian students, who typically begin in their second year of engineering. This delayed entry leaves little time to achieve mastery in algorithms and problem-solving within the competitive programming timeline. Additionally, the intense focus on entrance exams like IIT-JEE during high school years limits early exposure to programming, while many students pursue competitive programming primarily as a stepping stone for job preparation rather than for long-term skill development.

In contrast, nations like Russia and China have developed robust ecosystems to foster programming talent from an early age. Russia’s ITMO University and China’s Ministry of Education actively integrate competitive programming into academic and extracurricular activities, cultivating a culture where CP is celebrated as a prestigious pursuit.

Why Competitive Programming Matters

Competitive programming goes beyond coding skills, it nurtures the ability to solve real-world problems. CP-trained individuals have contributed to transformative innovations like Google Pay, showcasing how such expertise addresses challenges specific to emerging markets like India.

The startup ecosystem also benefits immensely. With over 110 unicorns, India struggles with a critical talent gap. CP-specialized programmers bring exceptional problem-solving, optimization, and scalability skills, making them invaluable to startups aiming for rapid growth and operational efficiency. Global tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft recognize this value, often prioritizing CP skills in their hiring processes.

Johnny Ho’s journey exemplifies the transformative power of CP. A world champion in competitive programming and co-founder of Perplexity AI, Johnny used his CP-acquired skills to spearhead AI product development despite having no prior experience in the field. Similarly, Scott Wu, CEO of Devin AI and a three-time IOI gold medalist, and Adam D’Angelo, co-founder of Quora and a board member at OpenAI, leveraged their problem-solving backgrounds to drive innovation and excel in leadership. These stories demonstrate how CP doesn’t just prepare individuals for technical roles but fosters leadership and innovation in cutting-edge industries like AI.

The Role of Institutional Support

India’s recent 4th place finish at the 2024 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) is a testament to what structured institutional support can achieve. With four gold medals, it marked the country’s best-ever performance on the global stage. This success was built on decades of work by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), along with significant contributions from institutions like the Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI), Indian Institute of Science (IISC), IIT Bombay (IITB), and IIIT Bangalore (IIITB). These organizations run rigorous training camps, mentorship programs, and national contests to nurture mathematical and programming talent.

Competitive programming needs a similar ecosystem. Universities should establish CP-focused clubs and workshops in collaboration with platforms like Codeforces and LeetCode. National-level competitions must become the norm, supported by government-backed initiatives like the Smart India Hackathon, which could expand to feature CP as a core focus. Sponsorships from corporates can further amplify visibility and encourage broader participation.

Celebrating CP as a sport is just as crucial. Nations like China and Russia glorify their CP stars, fostering pride and aspiration among young programmers. India needs to build a similar culture where competitive programming is seen as both a prestigious and accessible pursuit.

A Vision for India’s Technological Future

Competitive programming represents a unique opportunity for India to leverage its vast developer base and elevate its global technological standing. By building an ecosystem of support similar to those in Russia and China, India can unlock the full potential of its untapped talent and transform into a global powerhouse in technology and problem-solving. It’s not just about winning contests; it’s about developing the mindset and skills needed to tackle global challenges in technology and beyond.

Reflecting on India’s chess journey, Viswanathan Anand’s success on the world stage opened the floodgates for grandmasters and institutional support, culminating in a new World Chess Champion, D. Gukesh. A similar revolution is possible in the realm of CP.

India has the talent. What it needs now is a system to support it. By investing in competitive programming, we can unlock a new generation of innovators and establish our place as a global tech leader. The future is competitive—and with the right steps, it can belong to India.

– Siddharth Maheshwari is the Co-Founder, Newton School. Views expressed are personal.