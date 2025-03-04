ChatGPT in the Classroom: Friend or Foe to Education?

By Dr. KP Soman, Dean, School of Artificial Intelligence, Amrita University, Coimbatore

In the rapidly evolving landscape of education, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force. Among the many AI tools available, ChatGPT has gained immense popularity in academia, sparking debates on whether it is a friend or a foe to education. While some educators and students embrace it as a valuable learning companion, others fear it could diminish critical thinking and academic integrity. The reality, however, lies in how we choose to use this technology. ChatGPT is not inherently beneficial or harmful. It is our approach to its application that defines its role in our academic lives.

The Rise of ChatGPT in Academia

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is one of the most advanced language models capable of generating human-like text based on given prompts. It has found widespread applications in various academic settings, from assisting in research and writing to providing instant tutoring support. The model’s ability to understand and generate natural language makes it a versatile tool for both teachers and students. With its increasing accessibility and capabilities, ChatGPT is now being integrated into classrooms worldwide, raising crucial questions about its impact on education.

ChatGPT as a Friend: A Powerful Educational Tool

For many educators and students, ChatGPT is an invaluable friend in the learning process. It offers numerous benefits that enhance both teaching and learning experiences.

Enhancing Personalised Learning

One of the key advantages of ChatGPT is its ability to tailor learning experiences to individual students. Unlike traditional classroom settings where teachers may struggle to address every student’s unique needs, ChatGPT provides instant and customised responses to queries. Whether explaining complex mathematical concepts, summarising historical events, or improving writing skills, ChatGPT acts as a 24/7 tutor, making learning more accessible and engaging.

Aiding Teachers in Lesson Planning and Evaluation Process

Teachers can use ChatGPT to streamline lesson planning, generate discussion prompts, and create quizzes. By automating routine tasks, educators can focus on interactive teaching methods, fostering deeper engagement with students. Additionally, ChatGPT can assist in grading assignments, providing instant feedback, and identifying areas where students may need additional support. AI-assisted daily evaluation tests are highly useful for student assessment. By analysing students’ answers, it becomes possible to identify their weak areas with the help of AI tools. It can create a knowledge graph to analyse stronger and weaker areas of the students. This modern evaluation system is significantly better than conventional assessment methods. It enables students to assess themselves, strengthen their weak areas, and become more competent in pursuing a successful career.

Encouraging Critical Thinking and Creativity

Contrary to the belief that AI stifles creativity, ChatGPT can inspire students to think critically. By posing thought-provoking questions, offering alternative viewpoints, and suggesting ideas for essays or projects, ChatGPT encourages students to explore subjects from multiple angles. It can also serve as a brainstorming partner for creative writing, helping students develop unique narratives and refine their creativity.

Breaking Language Barriers

For non-native English speakers, ChatGPT serves as an excellent language-learning tool. It assists in improving grammar, vocabulary, and sentence structure, making it easier for students to express themselves confidently. Additionally, ChatGPT can translate texts and explain language nuances, bridging communication gaps in multilingual classrooms.

ChatGPT as a Foe: The Challenges and Risks

Despite its advantages, ChatGPT poses certain challenges that educators and students must address to ensure its responsible use in academic settings.

Threat to Academic Integrity

One of the biggest concerns about ChatGPT is its potential for academic dishonesty. Students can use the tool to generate essays, solve assignments, and complete exams without genuine effort. This raises ethical questions and undermines the value of education. If students become overly reliant on AI-generated answers, they may struggle to develop independent thinking and problem-solving skills.

Risk of Misinformation

While ChatGPT is highly advanced, it is not infallible. It occasionally produces incorrect or biased information, which can mislead students. Unlike human educators who verify facts and provide context, ChatGPT lacks real-world reasoning and discernment. Relying solely on AI-generated content without cross-checking sources can result in misinformation spreading within academic circles.

Reduced Student Engagement and Effort

Easy access to AI-generated answers may lead to a decline in student motivation and engagement. When students rely on ChatGPT to complete assignments without genuine effort, they miss out on the learning process. If misused, ChatGPT can foster a culture of passive learning rather than active engagement.

Privacy and Ethical Concerns

AI tools like ChatGPT collect and process vast amounts of data. The use of such technology raises concerns about data privacy, as students may inadvertently share personal information. Additionally, biases in AI models can influence responses, reinforcing stereotypes and limiting diverse perspectives. Addressing these ethical issues is crucial to ensuring that AI serves as a responsible educational tool.

Striking a Balance: Making ChatGPT an Ally in Education

The debate over whether ChatGPT is a friend or foe in education depends on its usage. Instead of banning AI tools, educators and institutions should establish guidelines that promote ethical and constructive use. Teaching students responsible AI usage is crucial, with clear rules on leveraging the technology for learning rather than academic dishonesty. Schools and universities should implement AI literacy programs that emphasise critical thinking, ethical considerations, and fact-checking when using AI-generated content.

Rather than seeing ChatGPT as a shortcut, students should be encouraged to use it as a learning partner. Teachers can design assignments that require analysing AI-generated responses, comparing them with human insights, and providing personal interpretations. Additionally, integrating AI with traditional teaching methods, rather than replacing them ensures a balanced approach. While AI can assist with tutoring and administrative tasks, in-person discussions and hands-on experiences remain irreplaceable. Teachers can use ChatGPT to enhance classroom engagement, offering diverse perspectives while guiding students in critically evaluating AI-generated information.

Continuous monitoring of AI’s impact in education is essential. Institutions should gather feedback from students and teachers to refine AI policies, ensuring technology remains a supportive tool rather than a disruptive force. Regular assessments will help identify challenges and implement solutions. Ultimately, ChatGPT offers both opportunities and risks, and its role in education depends on responsible use. Striking a balance between leveraging AI for growth and maintaining academic integrity is key. The future of education lies not in resisting technology but in adapting to it wisely.