Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Verizon announces strategic partnership with Accenture to help organisations tackle emerging cybersecurity threats

Verizon announces strategic partnership with Accenture to help organisations tackle emerging cybersecurity threats

News
By Express Computer
0 37

To address the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, Verizon Business and Accenture announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and delivery of advanced cybersecurity solutions. The agreement aims to help businesses of all sizes mitigate a range of growing threats, from data breaches to phishing attacks to social engineering and beyond.

Combining both companies’ strengths in cybersecurity and networking, the partnership will begin by offering new as-a-service capabilities including Identity and Access Management (IAM), Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR), as well as cyber risk services. Following this initial phase, the partnership will concentrate on co-innovating new solutions.

“Cybersecurity is a top priority for businesses. With our decades of experience in this area, Verizon is committed to offering solutions that protect our customers and keep their data secure,” said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business. “We are seeing evolving demands from our customers and we are building out new cybersecurity capabilities. Partnering with Accenture will be key to scaling our capabilities and delivering new and innovative products to address our customers’ most pressing needs.”

“The security landscape is growing more complex, driven by emerging technologies, geopolitical uncertainty, global data and cyber security regulations, supply chain risks, and a cyber skills gap. Businesses must prioritise resilience to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Manish Sharma, CEO – Americas, Accenture. “Our solutions, coupled with Verizon’s core network services and deep security expertise will enable businesses to better protect their data and operations against cyber-attacks.”

“Verizon’s targeted emphasis on security services offerings, combined with its collaboration with Accenture, enables both companies to effectively address the increasing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions” noted Craig Robinson, IDC Research Vice President, Security & Trust. “This initiative will improve Verizon Business’s competitive edge and align its offerings with current market trends and customer needs”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image