Connectivity is driving fan engagement at sporting events and music festivals

By Sanjiv Verma, Vice President, Asia Pacific, RUCKUS Networks, CommScope

As the world came together to witness the athletic brilliance at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, the use of cutting-edge Wi-Fi technology to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for everything from answering participant queries on venues and guidelines to aiding referees and judges with critical real-time insights, noticeably shaped participants’ and attendees’ experience. From addressing abusive posts on social media to better planning for energy efficiency at the venues, the Paris Olympics put the spotlight on emerging tech and AI in sporting events.

Sporting events like the Olympics also highlight a broader trend—the growing importance of robust network infrastructure, which has gained prominence since 2021 as public events and enterprises vie for people’s time, energy, and money. With the focus shifting towards enabling a seamless journey for eventgoers, reliable network access and fast connectivity will be critical for large public venues seeking to deliver improved fan experiences.

Enhancing fan engagement at sports venues, concerts and carnival arenas

It is not only global sporting events, music festivals or concerts drawing huge crowds; the Indian live entertainment industry is also witnessing rapid growth. As per industry reports, more than 13.5 million Indians stepped out in 2023 for live events. The 2023 Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup alone witnessed an attendance of over 1.25 million fans, breaking all previous records. With an increasing disposable income and a growing appetite for diverse experiences, live entertainment is taking centre stage in India, with the potential to become the next global destination for international entertainment events.

According to a recent report by one of India’s leading ticketing platforms, footfall at India’s music festivals also went up by nearly 82% in 2023, year-on-year, to reach 13.5 million and a value of approximately USD120 million. Today, concerts, big sporting events and carnivals are no longer just entertainment and recreational events. They have become social media hotspots, with eventgoers eager to share their experiences in real time. To sustain this momentum, public venues must enhance the on-site experiences, from event and venue apps to on-demand video streaming, and captivating augmented reality, enabling audiences to amplify their experience with convenience and speed.

While key accessibilities such as seamless UPI transactions, simplified parking and entrance with e-ticketing are already expected norms for public venues, large-scale events continue to see challenges in pedestrian traffic navigation and management, premise management service and vending; in addition, and more than ever, eventgoers are also expecting quality network performance, and zero lag on large displays, putting greater pressure on venue operators to deliver.

Robust indoor 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity can improve both venue operators and eventgoers’ experience from operations management to event interactions, and make the venues more efficient, productive and profitable.

A more formal fusion of Wi-Fi and indoor 5G into a multi-access public and private network that supports public and private 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT devices will likely be the “next big thing”. This kind of converged platform efficiently leverages the strengths of both wireless technologies, eliminating the need to operate and maintain two parallel systems, enabling seamless fan experiences, and upgrading live entertainment. The converged network connectivity provides efficient bandwidth, ensuring that fans can upload photos, videos, and live streams without interruptions, enhancing the visibility of, and engagement at, these events.

Hospitality is advancing with rapid growth in live events

Indian tourists’ hotel preferences are also shifting, with an increased focus on cultural travel experiences such as music festivals and sporting events. The affluent Indian tourists are increasingly splurging on high-end hotels that offer tailored services and unique, immersive experiences.

Guest experience is the most critical metric in the hospitality industry, and a high-performing Wi-Fi service can lay a solid foundation for exceptional experiences and improved brand loyalty. In recent years, the hospitality industry in India has recognised this as a critical component of guest satisfaction, given the rise of event-led and business and leisure travel that involves staycations. Leading hotel chains have realised that a robust network infrastructure is a non-negotiable amenity for business and leisure travellers and have deployed pervasive networks that extend from rooms to public areas like lobbies, restaurants, and conference rooms. For instance, the deployment of RUCKUS Wi-Fi elevated the guest experience at Accor’s Le Royal Monceau during the Paris Olympics through enhanced connectivity speeds, low latency, improved security and increased reliability and capacity.

Wireless connectivity, data and analytics are taking personalisation and convenience to the next level. For instance, hotels are using data analytics and AI to provide personalised, innovative services to guests’ smartphones and wearable devices.

Looking ahead

Seamless connections, convenience, personalisation and immersive experiences are vital considerations in driving customer experience. This includes digital ticketing, personalised promotions, high-definition broadcasts, selectable camera replays, augmented reality-based player information, and in-seat ordering, to name just a few.

Sports stadiums and arenas are among the most demanding environments for wireless connectivity. With the increasing demand for seamless connectivity, venues must be future-proof with the latest technology and prepared for future advancements and increasing connectivity demands.