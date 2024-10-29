The rise of AI in smart cities: Improving traffic management and public safety through intelligent detection systems

By Kapil Bardeja, CEO and Co-Founder, Vehant Technologies

As the urban population is on a constant rise, one major problem that cities are severely facing is ensuring public safety, traffic management, and optimising services. However, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has entirely changed the cities’ operations and made them more sustainable, effective, and safe. This transformational shift is highly backed by intuitive detection systems. In recent years, they have been adopted by a major number of cities for traffic management and public safety.

To strengthen technology in urban areas the Indian government has launched initiatives like Smart Cities Mission to transform urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life for millions of residents across India. Today, numerous cities like Delhi, Port Blair, Daman, Rourkela, Agra, Mohali, and Puducherry are implementing advanced traffic management systems, transforming urban environments and driving the evolution of smarter and safer cities.

Traffic management has long been a huge challenge, but with the contribution of smart and intelligent management systems, it has now solved the traffic issues as well as other catastrophic issues in smart cities with bad traffic, which leads to increased pollution, waste of time, and frustration among commuters and traditional traffic control systems. By utilising intelligent detection systems, these solutions help to improve traffic management and public safety by providing comprehensive approaches.

High-tech traffic management system

ITMS, Intelligent Traffic Management System helps oversee the traffic violation by utilising intelligent algorithms, real-time information, and sensor input to control traffic. By using real-time data through cameras, sensors, and software these advanced technologies not only monitor traffic patterns but also enable signals to traffic controllers to adjust automatically based on real-time conditions. Furthermore, it minimises the intersection of idle times, and offers green signal timing accurately, making the entire traffic flow smooth and efficient. For instance, these high-tech solutions highly benefit the mobility of people in many cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Agra and Bareilly, etc. It not only reduced traffic during peak hours but also helped save the cost of fuel for vehicles and helped people save working hours.

The advanced AI application also generates alerts against traffic rule violations and incidents on roads which helps reduce fatalities due to road accidents.

Public safety and security

Another aspect where these AI-based solutions have made a positive impact is safety. AI-based Video analytics and intelligent detection systems allow authorities to act more quickly and efficiently. It has now become easy for authorities to monitor vast urban areas with precision, reduce human error, and enhance the overall security and safety of the people.

Additionally, these AI-based solutions are used in situation management projects like ‘Gurugram and Delhi Safe City’ where AI-driven video analytics and inbuilt surveillance systems are used to deliver high returns on investments. These intelligent systems analyse thousands of video feeds within minutes, identifying individuals or events that require immediate attention and send alerts to relevant authorities for swift action. By enabling proactive responses, these measures help reduce crime and prevent potential incidents in future.

Crowd management during events

Lastly, AI systems are also widely used for crowd management, especially during emergencies or when major events take place. These systems enable civil authorities to manage assemblies and maintain public order in events like MaghMela, one of the largest religious gatherings in India, which attracts millions of devotees each year. Also, these systems can help to predict the direction in which the people will be moving, this helps in sending resources to the correct location and avoid accidents like getting stampede. This predictive capability allows for proactive interventions, such as adjusting entry and exit points, deploying additional security personnel, or directing emergency services to areas where they are most needed.

In short, the rise of AI in smart cities is changing the entire face of how challenges can be addressed in a smart city. By using AI-based intelligent detection systems cities can significantly improve traffic management and public safety. To create a secure future for the public, numerous companies are showcasing their commitment to revolutionising AI. From projects including smart cities, highways, townships, and airports, the companies are developing cutting-edge AI systems that reshape the future of urban living. They are not just designing cities more smartly but are also making them liveable.