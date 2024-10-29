Aurionpro secures major data centre projects with a leading hyperscale player in India

Aurionpro Solutions Limited is delighted to announce the acquisition of multiple significant orders in the data centre (DC) sector, including consultancy and end-to-end design-and-build services for Tier-3 data centres. These prestigious orders, awarded by a leading data centre colocation player in India, further reinforce our capabilities and highlight the expertise of our skilled team, solidifying our position as a preferred partner for designing and executing complex data centre projects in the country.

These wins include a comprehensive design and turnkey build execution project for an edge data centre in the NCR region valued at approximately ₹150 Crores. Additionally, the design consultancy services for two locations, Mumbai and Chennai, with IT loads of 85MW and 20MW, respectively, are valued at around ₹20 Crores.

Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP – Enterprise Business at Aurionpro, said, “We are grateful to our customers for their confidence in Aurionpro. These wins further strengthen our position as a trusted leader with expertise in design services and DC turnkey build solutions. We fall in a rare category wherein we provide Design Consultancy Services as well as turnkey design and build projects for Data centres. We make constant efforts to upscale our team to acquire and implement the newer trends of the industry. With our proven experience and robust capabilities, Aurionpro is well-positioned to capitalise on the tremendous opportunities in the rapidly growing data centre market.”