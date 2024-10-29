Schneider electric transforms power distribution with MasterPacT MTZ Active

Schneider Electric launched the MasterPacT MTZ Active, a revolutionary new circuit breaker designed to set new benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and sustainability while ensuring business continuity. In a world increasingly driven by electricity and digitisation, MasterPacT MTZ Active enables customers to respond to complex daily challenges, including 24/7 uptime demands, spiraling energy costs, and urgent calls for sustainable practices.

“MasterPacT MTZ Active will empower operators to visualise and monitor their energy consumption in real time,” explains Nikhil Pathak, Vice President, Power Products and Digital Energy, Schneider Electric, Greater India. “This real-time insight will equip businesses to optimise energy management, reduce consumption, minimise waste, and ensure business continuity and enhance reliability.

“A more electric and digital world is key to addressing the energy and climate crises. In industries such as Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Life Sciences, Data Center, Building, etc, power is becoming more distributed and increasingly complex to manage. We have an existing legacy of 35+ years in designing and making air circuit breakers for safety and security. MasterPacT MTZ Active is our latest offering to accelerate energy efficiency coupled with high reliability, optimising asset life without compromising on functionality or safety.”

This superior product comes equipped with features such as and Native ERMs (Energy Reduction Maintenance Settings), which sets a new benchmark enhancing the protection of maintenance operators against arc flash hazards.

In response to circuit breaker trips caused by overloads, short circuits, and equipment ground faults, the control unit of MasterPacT MTZ Active introduces a pioneering QR code solution. This innovative feature allows operators to swiftly access guidance tailored to the specific root cause of the trip by scanning the QR code. In the event of an overload, the solution provides clear instructions to evenly redistribute loads across circuits, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual searches.

For 35 years, the MasterPacT name has been synonymous with circuit breaker innovation and reliability, with several million units in service worldwide. Now, with smart, connected power distribution becoming a must-have, Schneider Electric is expanding the range again to advance circuit breaker performance. MasterPacT MTZ Active features an electrical control unit that serves as the brains of the breaker, allowing facility managers to monitor and measure power use in real time.

Advancing safety and sustainability

MasterPacT MTZ Active sets new benchmarks for safety and sustainability. An embedded Energy Reduction Maintenance Setting (ERMS) guards maintenance personnel against arc flash hazards, and the control unit’s intuitive design facilitates the setting of all protection functions, including current, time delays, and alarms. It is further equipped with one of the industry-first features of transformer efficiency monitoring.

Designed for circularity, MasterPacT MTZ Active breakers can be refurbished by Schneider Electric for a second life with their original guarantee, thereby reducing waste and promoting sustainability.

As electrification and digitalisation transform power supply and demand worldwide, Schneider Electric continues to evolve its MasterPacT offer based on input from our customers to deliver robust and reliable circuit breaker performance.