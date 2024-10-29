Express Computer

HDFC Life’s AI day unveils the future of insurance with cutting-edge AI innovations

HDFC Life successfully hosted its inaugural AI Day, showcasing its commitment to leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance customer experiences, drive growth, and build employee capabilities.

The event showcased cutting-edge solutions from HDFC Life’s in-house Data Labs and key partners, illustrating AI’s transformative role in life insurance.

Delivering customer value

HDFC Life’s AI-powered systems focus on:

Personalisation: Offering tailored product recommendations to meet individual customer needs

Efficient Service: Faster query resolution and claims processing through AI-driven automation

Risk Management: AI models for accurate risk assessments, enabling customers make informed decisions

Sales analytics such as the Pre-Approved Sum Assured (PASA) program, Analytical Models at Partner Site, and Sales Tap-Nudge Engine enable delivering faster and more customised experiences, providing long-term value for customers.

Empowering employees for innovation

HDFC Life is exploring AI tools to improve service quality and foster data-driven decision-making with service analytics such as early claims prediction, mis-sale predictor, 13th month persistency, automated underwriting engine, health risk calculator, early reminder calling, claims and complaints dashboard, and Front-Line Sales hiring model.

Innovative partnerships

Technology partners, including Microsoft, Greylabs.ai, salesassist.ai, and Trupeer.ai showcased AI-powered solutions that enhance customer service and enhance business agility.

Key event highlights:

Live demonstrations of AI-powered sales and service innovations by the HDFC Life Data Labs team, showcasing real-world applications of AI in life insurance

Insightful sessions on Generative AI and Enterprise GPT, illustrating how these technologies are driving innovations in customer interactions, product development, and service delivery

Networking opportunities for employees and partners to collaborate on AI-driven initiatives and explore future possibilities for customer-centric innovations

Vineet Arora Chief Business Officer – Distribution, Data & Technology, HDFC Life commented, “Our AI Day demonstrates HDFC Life’s leadership in harnessing AI to provide unparalleled value to our customers and drive sustainable business growth. We are committed to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that not only meet today’s needs but also anticipate tomorrow’s challenges.”

HDFC Life’s AI initiatives are also aligned to the Company’s sustainability goals such as reducing paper consumption by automating documentation and workflows. Optimising energy use by streamlining operations, thus leading to a smaller carbon footprint and supporting sustainable business practices by minimising operational inefficiencies and contributing to the broader environmental goals of reducing waste and improving resource efficiency.

