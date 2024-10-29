HCLTech launches delivery centre in Kerala

HCLTech announced the launch of its first delivery centre in Kerala. Located in the Infopark campus in Kochi, the centre will provide a range of engineering and R&D services to clients in automobile, semiconductor, medical and industrial sectors.

P. Rajeev, Minister for Industries, Law and Coir in the Government of Kerala inaugurated the centre. Also present on the occasion were Susanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infopark and Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate VP and Global Head, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

“I am delighted to commend HCLTech for their remarkable expansion in Kochi. This significant move not only underscores HCLTech’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth but also highlights Kerala’s potential as a thriving hub for technology and business. The establishment of new operations in Kochi will undoubtedly create numerous opportunities for young talent and contribute to the economic development of our state. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with HCLTech and are excited about the positive impact this expansion will bring to our community,” said Shri. P. Rajeev, Minister for Industries, Law and Coir in the Government of Kerala

“Kochi’s tech talent pool and infrastructure make it an ideal location for this centre and we believe it will contribute significantly to the local tech ecosystem in Kerala,” said Hari Sadarahalli.

The centre will provide custom AI silicon solutions to help clients accelerate their product development lifecycles. Going forward, it plans to develop IoT solutions for various industries and support the growing demand for semiconductor chips.