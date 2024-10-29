Express Computer

Civil aviation minister visits Boeing's engineering and technology centre in Bengaluru

Civil aviation minister visits Boeing's engineering and technology centre in Bengaluru

News
By Express Computer
0 21

The Hon’ble Civil Aviation Minister of India, Mr. Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, led a high-level delegation on a visit to the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. The delegation included Mr. Vualnam, Secretary of Civil Aviation; Mr. Piyush Shrivastav, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Mr. Madhu Sudana Sarkar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Mr. M. Suresh, Chairman, Airports Authority of India. This 43-acre campus, built with an investment of INR 1,600 crore, was inaugurated in January 2024 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi.

The Minister and his delegation toured the state-of-the-art facility, showcasing advanced R&D capabilities in both traditional and emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet-of-Things, Cloud, Model-Based Engineering, Additive Manufacturing, structural design, avionics, digital analytics, and information technology. They witnessed Boeing’s commitment to co-developing future-ready aerospace technologies in India, for India, and the world. The team of engineers and technologists at BIETC is focused on enhancing the country’s position as a global aerospace hub through innovation, skill development, and strategic technological partnerships.

