Importance of security in making chips for IoT-enabled devices

By Shashwath T R, Co-founder & CEO, Mindgrove Technologies

It’s no surprise that technology has transformed every industry over the past few decades, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is at the forefront of this transition. The growing need for automation, real-time insights, transparency, and data-driven decision-making has fuelled its rise. In India alone, the IoT market is set to soar to $171.7 billion by 2032, underscoring that its significance today is undeniable. IoT continues to gain traction as businesses increasingly recognise the competitive benefits of connected devices. It delivers real-time visibility into system performance for businesses, from optimising equipment efficiency to managing supply chain logistics. It reduces waste, enhances service quality, cuts production and delivery costs, and fosters transparency in customer interactions—ultimately driving smarter, more efficient operations.

Undoubtedly, IoT has introduced a wide array of conveniences—however, its widespread adoption also presents new vulnerabilities. The growing number of IoT devices, which offer immense benefits to the market, simultaneously attracts bad actors who see opportunities in numerous “access points” it creates. In particular, IoT chip design has become a focal point for security concerns as threats can arise at multiple stages of the design process, including the architecture, circuitry, specifications, or layout phases.

IoT chips design dilemmas

To begin with, the complications of modern chip architectures, which have various functionalities, create significant challenges. Even minor flaws can jeopardise overall security and performance. For instance, failing to properly set access controls or overlooking encryption for data at rest can expose the system to unauthorised access and breaches. Adding to this is the absence of universal standards for chip security, leading to inconsistent practices across the industry that can create protective gaps. Indeed, the severity of security threats in chip design cannot be understated, particularly given the potential for intentional and unintentional flaws.

Among the intentional threats are malicious hardware modifications and Trojan attacks, which can be introduced during the design phase. These modifications often remain dormant and undetected until triggered by specific conditions, resulting in backdoors, data theft, or system failures. Even at the layout phase, the risk of embedding trojans within the physical layers of a chip is concerning as it often evades detection until the manufacturing phase. Thus, achieving robust chip security becomes imperative and requires a careful balance of innovation and strategic foresight.

Chipping away at vulnerabilities: recent advancements

The challenges surrounding chip security pose significant risks if left unaddressed, leading to substantial losses. Fortunately, recent advancements are emerging to tackle these concerns. One prominent concept is “balanced security” in chip design. This approach emphasises the importance of aligning various security components to create an effective security architecture. To protect the chip, mechanisms such as encryption algorithms, authentication protocols, and intrusion detection systems are implemented. These functions must be robust enough to counteract potential threats while remaining suitable for the device’s specific purpose.

Additionally, quantum computing presents new challenges for traditional encryption methods, making post-quantum cryptography increasingly relevant. This emerging field focuses on developing algorithms that can withstand attacks from quantum computers, ensuring long-term security for sensitive data. Lastly, advancements in chip security are now integrating encryption at every layer of communication and operation. This includes features such as full disk encryption, secure boot processes, and encrypted memory, all designed to uphold data integrity and confidentiality throughout the chip’s lifecycle.

However, the true value of these advancements hinges on their proper implementation, ensuring that the benefits are realised effectively in real-world applications.

What to look for?

With the global IoT chips market projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2034, stakeholders have exciting opportunities. To seize this potential, it’s essential to integrate security into the chip design and development process from the very beginning. This means setting clear security goals and specifications early on and creating a solid threat model. It’s also important to assess the associated risks using an appropriate risk management framework and implement effective security measures.

Surely, chip manufacturers are now shifting their focus earlier and later in the design process, aiming to build IoT devices that are secure by design and can maintain that security throughout their lifecycle. However, the industry must rethink how designs are conceived and developed to tackle these threats during semiconductor design. By doing so, vulnerabilities can be mitigated as early as possible, ensuring a safer and more secure IoT space.