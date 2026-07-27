Continuous compliance: The missing layer in insurance risk management

By Ajay Trehan, Founder and CEO, AuthBridge

Insurance has always been built on trust. A customer buys a promise that may be tested months or years later. The insurer, in turn, depends on a wide network of agents, intermediaries, hospitals, garages, vendors, and distribution partners. Every one of these relationships can introduce risk.

For years, verification was largely treated as an entry-stage activity. An agent submitted documents, a partner completed onboarding, and the relationship moved forward. That approach is no longer enough.

Risk does not remain static after onboarding. A licence may expire. A regulatory action may surface. A vendor’s ownership may change. A partner may begin operating outside agreed processes. Monitoring must continue for as long as the relationship does.

A Sharper Regulatory Environment

The regulatory direction is already clear. The IRDAI Insurance Fraud Monitoring Framework Guidelines, 2025, which came into force on April 1, 2026, apply to insurers as well as distribution channels. They require insurers to track business trends across distribution channels, continuously monitor vendor activities for compliance with fraud-prevention measures and contractual obligations, and analyse customer grievances to detect and prevent fraud.

The framework also calls for an industry-wide caution repository maintained through the Insurance Information Bureau. Insurers are expected to share details of blacklisted distribution channels, hospitals, third-party vendors, and fraud perpetrators. This is important because a problem identified by one insurer should not quietly re-enter the ecosystem through another door.

The need is not theoretical. Data presented before Parliament in March 2026 showed that insurance-related complaints rose from 2,15,569 in FY2023-24 to 2,57,790 in FY2024-25. Also, claims and related issues accounted for 49.04 per cent of all complaints in FY2024-25.

From Onboarding To Ongoing Assurance

Continuous compliance is not the same as repeatedly running the same background check. It means building a risk-sensitive system.

An insurer should know when a partner’s registration status changes, when a previously clean entity appears on a caution list, or when complaints begin to cluster around a particular channel. The system should also flag unusual patterns, such as a sharp rise in policy cancellations, repeated customer grievances, mismatched credentials, suspicious claim linkages, or activity outside an authorised geography.

Not every alert requires the same response. Some may call for a document refresh. Others may require a deeper review, a temporary restriction, or escalation to the insurer’s compliance team. The important point is that signals should surface early, before a pattern becomes a larger consumer or regulatory issue.

Technology can make this workable at scale. Automated checks can track licence validity, sanctions, adverse records, litigation signals, watchlists, and partner-level anomalies. A well-designed system can combine periodic checks with event-based triggers, making monitoring more precise without creating unnecessary friction for compliant partners.

When implemented effectively, continuous compliance can also improve the partner experience. Reliable agents and intermediaries should not be asked to resubmit the same information every few months simply because a calendar reminder has been triggered. A risk-based model can distinguish routine renewals from genuine warning signs. It reduces manual follow-ups, gives compliance teams a clearer queue, and makes reviews more consistent across channels. The objective is not surveillance; it is timely attention where the risk has actually changed materially.

The Human Layer Still Matters

Technology is useful because it can process large volumes of information quickly. However, judgement cannot be automated away. Insurance distribution is complex. A flagged match may be a false positive. A grievance spike may have an operational explanation. A partner operating in a challenging geography may need support rather than immediate suspension.

That is why continuous compliance must sit within a clearly defined operating model. Insurers need defined thresholds, ownership for each alert, audit trails, escalation timelines, and a fair review process.

Agents and partners should also understand what is being monitored and why. Transparency is not a procedural formality; it is essential to trust.

A Stronger Distribution Ecosystem

The real purpose of continuous compliance is not to add another layer of paperwork. It is to protect the distribution network from avoidable risk while allowing reliable partners to operate with confidence.

Insurance reaches customers through people and institutions that often sit outside the insurer’s direct workforce. That makes distribution a source of scale, but also a source of exposure. Verification at the start of a relationship is necessary. It is no longer sufficient.

The industry must move from point-in-time checks to ongoing assurance. In a market built on trust, compliance cannot be an annual exercise. It must become an integral part of everyday risk management.