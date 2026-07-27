From e-FIRs to AI: How Madhya Pradesh Police is building the future of smart policing

As cybercrime grows and digital evidence becomes central to investigations, technology is no longer supporting policing—it is defining it. At the heart of this transformation is the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Madhya Pradesh, which is leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital platforms to modernise law enforcement.

For decades, policing revolved around paperwork, manual investigations, and fragmented records. Today, however, crime leaves a digital footprint before it leaves a physical one. Whether it’s cyber fraud, identity theft, financial scams, or organised crime, data has become as critical as traditional evidence.

Recognising this shift, Madhya Pradesh Police has been steadily transforming its policing ecosystem through the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), which is responsible for digitising police records, implementing the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), and enabling technology-driven investigations across the state. SCRB connects more than 1,100 police stations and hundreds of supervisory offices, creating a statewide digital policing network.



The bureau has already implemented several pioneering initiatives, including e-Vivechana, e-FIR for cyber fraud, e-Rakshak Smart Cop, digital evidence management and statewide integration through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). These initiatives are helping investigators access information in real time, improve inter-agency coordination and significantly reduce investigation timelines.

The next phase of this transformation is expected to be powered by artificial intelligence. Madhya Pradesh Police is preparing for the next phase of digital law enforcement—where data-driven intelligence, predictive analytics and AI-assisted investigations work alongside human expertise to deliver faster, more transparent and citizen-centric policing.

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Jaideep Prasad, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (SCRB), Madhya Pradesh Police , discusses how technology is transforming investigations, the growing role of artificial intelligence, and the roadmap for building the police force of the future.

Artificial intelligence for law enforcement

Globally, AI is changing the way police agencies detect crime, analyse intelligence, and improve public safety. In India, too, police organisations are exploring AI-powered facial recognition, predictive analytics, automated document processing, cyber threat detection, and intelligent investigation support.

“For agencies like SCRB, AI has the potential to reduce investigation time by automatically connecting scattered pieces of evidence, identifying crime patterns, and assisting officers in decision-making,” says Prasad.

Building a digital police force

The transformation is not limited to digitising records.

SCRB has introduced several digital initiatives, including e-Vivechana, e-FIR services for online fraud, digitisation of historical crime records, and the e-Rakshak Smart Cop application that enables field officers to access criminal records, FIRs, missing person information, facial recognition, and vehicle searches directly from mobile devices. These initiatives have received recognition from NCRB and various national digital governance platforms.

Such platforms are helping investigators spend less time searching for information and more time solving cases.

The rise of data-driven investigations

Modern policing increasingly depends on intelligence rather than intuition.

With centralised databases and interconnected systems, investigators can identify repeat offenders, trace crime patterns across districts, and access case histories in real time. Integration with the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) further strengthens coordination between police, courts, and other criminal justice agencies. Madhya Pradesh has previously received national recognition for its performance in ICJS implementation.

Prasad affirms that the challenge now is not the availability of data but extracting meaningful intelligence from it. This is where AI-powered analytics could play a transformative role.

Preparing for the cybercrime era

As digital payments, online banking, and social media become integral to everyday life, cybercrime continues to evolve rapidly.

Police agencies must now investigate crimes that often span multiple states, devices, and digital platforms.

Technology is therefore becoming indispensable—not only for investigation but also for prevention.

AI-assisted fraud detection, digital forensics, behavioural analytics, and automated alerts are expected to become increasingly important tools for law enforcement.

One of SCRB’s recent initiatives, the e-FIR platform for online fraud, aims to simplify reporting while enabling quicker police response to cyber-enabled crimes.

Technology for public services

Technology is valuable only when it improves public services.

Digital investigations, online complaint systems, mobile applications, and integrated databases reduce delays, improve transparency, and enhance citizen trust.

Reflecting on the impact of these initiatives, Prasad says, “IT and AI initiatives have made investigations much faster, easier, transparent, and citizen-centric. Online investigation and challan have helped in generating a huge data bank, which will enable even faster and more effective investigation and prosecution.”

Recent initiatives such as QR-code-enabled digital evidence management (“digital malkhana”) further strengthen transparency by enabling secure tracking of seized property and maintaining an auditable chain of custody. Together with AI-enabled investigation tools and digital policing platforms, these innovations are creating a policing ecosystem that is more responsive, efficient, and accountable.

For citizens, the impact is clear:

Faster investigations

Greater transparency

Quicker access to police services

Improved accountability

The road ahead

Artificial intelligence will not replace police officers. It will augment their capabilities.

The future police officer may investigate crime with AI-assisted intelligence, real-time digital records, automated documentation, and predictive analytics, while human judgment continues to drive operational decisions.

For Madhya Pradesh Police, the journey has already begun. “The next chapter lies in responsibly integrating AI, ensuring cybersecurity, protecting citizen privacy, and building public trust alongside technological advancement,” points out Prasad.

As policing becomes increasingly digital, SCRB’s experience demonstrates that the future of law enforcement is not just about smarter technologies—it is about enabling smarter policing. With a strong digital foundation already in place and AI poised to become a force multiplier, Madhya Pradesh Police is setting a benchmark for how technology can make policing faster, more transparent, data-driven, and citizen-centric.