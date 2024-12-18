Design services in the semiconductor industry: Why outsourcing is the key to innovation

By Pankaj Panjwani, CEO & Founder, KeenSemi.

In the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry, innovation is paramount. To maintain a competitive edge, companies are increasingly turning to outsourcing for design services. This strategy not only accelerates innovation but also offers flexibility and access to specialised expertise.

The Imperative for Innovation

Semiconductors are the backbone of modern technology, powering everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence systems. The demand for more powerful, efficient, and compact chips is relentless, driving companies to innovate continually. However, the complexity and cost associated with semiconductor design pose significant challenges.

Outsourcing: A Strategic Solution

Outsourcing design services has emerged as a strategic solution to these challenges. By partnering with specialised firms, companies can leverage external expertise, proven methodologies and advanced usage of tools without the substantial investment required to develop these capabilities in-house. This approach enables firms to focus on their core competencies while accelerating the design process.

Access to Specialised Expertise

The semiconductor design process encompasses various specialised areas, including analog, digital, mixed-signal, and RF design. Outsourcing provides access to experts in these fields, ensuring that designs meet the stringent requirements of modern electronic systems. For instance, few service companies like Wipro, Moschip, Tessolve and KeenSemi offer end-to-end custom IC design services, delivering high-quality, customised solutions for complex electronic systems and applications.

Accelerating Time-to-Market

In the fast-paced tech industry, reducing time-to-market is crucial. Outsourcing design services can expedite the development process, allowing companies to bring products to market faster. This agility is vital in responding to market demands and staying ahead of competitors.

Cost Efficiency

Developing in-house design capabilities requires significant investment in technology and talent. Outsourcing mitigates these costs, providing access to cutting-edge design tools and skilled professionals without the associated overhead. This model maximises the benefits of outsourcing engineering tasks while minimising risks.

Enhancing Innovation through Collaboration

Collaborative platforms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) Open Innovation Platform® exemplify how outsourcing can foster innovation. This comprehensive design technology infrastructure reduces design barriers and improves first-time silicon success, promoting the speedy implementation of innovation among the semiconductor design community and its ecosystem partners.

Global Trends Supporting Outsourcing

Recent developments indicate a growing trend towards outsourcing in the semiconductor industry. The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market, valued at $40-45 billion, is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced semiconductor technologies. Service providers that align their capabilities with semiconductor clients’ needs can capitalise on this expanding market by positioning themselves as strategic partners in the global semiconductor value chain.

Conclusion

Outsourcing design services in the semiconductor industry is not merely a cost-saving measure; it is a strategic approach to drive innovation, enhance flexibility, and maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market. By leveraging external expertise and collaborative platforms, companies can navigate the complexities of semiconductor design more effectively, bringing innovative products to market swiftly and efficiently.